Vitali Klitschko wonders if he could have changed boxing history when Anthony Joshua first headlined at Wembley

Vitali Klitschko is backing Anthony Joshua to defeat Daniel Dubois and become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Klitschko is a legendary former champion, who held the WBC belt with distinction. Earlier in his career he fought Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion before Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury in May of this year.

Today he is mayor of Kyiv as the city resists Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with his story told in detail in a new Sky documentary Klitschko: More than a Fight.

Even under those circumstances, the former champion has been following the course today's heavyweights have been charting through the division.

He's seen improvements in Anthony Joshua.

Since his losses to Usyk, Joshua has brought in different training teams and gradually progressed through wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius before dominating Otto Wallin and icing Francis Ngannou.

Klitschko's verdict: "Sometimes a step back means you can take two or three steps forward and I hope Joshua learned a lot and will be well motivated in the next fight."

The IBF world title that Usyk vacated is on the line in the Riyadh Season: Joshua vs Dubois event at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 21.

Klitschko is backing AJ for the win. "I keep my fingers crossed for Joshua. Good man. Good heart. Good sportsman and has good skills," he told Sky Sports.

His brother Wladimir Klitschko, who's own heavyweight championship reign ran concurrently with Vitali's, headlined Wembley Stadium in an epic 2017 fight with Joshua.

He famously dropped Joshua in the sixth round. Vitali was in his brother's corner and wonders if he could have changed boxing history if he'd told Wladimir to go for the knockout finish there and then.

"History doesn't like the word if. If… Joshua is a good fighter. A fight is about physical condition," he said.

"It's about strategy and regarding the psychological game. In this fight Joshua was stronger than Wladimir.

"My personal opinion as a sportsman is Wladimir made a couple of mistakes. Wladimir was prepared great for the fight but if… If," he added with a laugh.

"For me this fight was very important. I'm much more quiet and comfortable when I am inside the ring.

"When I'm outside in the corner of my brother, I'm so nervous. It was a very difficult fight but it was a very interesting fight, a very interesting fight for the whole sports community, for all boxing fans.

"But in this fight Joshua was stronger than Wladimir."

