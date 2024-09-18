Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: The champion 'builds energy' as cool AJ promises 'gladiatorial' contest

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois gave a first glimpse of their preparations for Saturday’s IBF heavyweight world title at their public workouts at Wembley Arena.

At the weekend they will throw punches in earnest a few metres over the road from the arena at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua only shadowboxed, throwing steady shots ahead of him and occasionally leaping high up into the air. He was loose and moved easily but revealed little.

He worked cheerfully around amateur boxers from his original club, Finchley, who shared the ring shadowboxing with him.

What Joshua did show was his state of mind before a major fight. He was relaxed. Calm and composed, Joshua has headlined a host of times before and is himself no stranger to Wembley Stadium.

"There's no emotions. No emotions," he insisted.

The last week ahead of the fight, for him, is just "more talking, more training most importantly and walking into the ring in front of 96,000 people ready to show my gladiatorial spirit".

In contrast Dubois, day by day, is getting himself fired up, "building up my energy" for the contest.

A big man himself, Dubois sidled round the ring canvas, throwing out jabs before tapping foam noodles wielded by assistant trainer Kieran Farrell.

His ungloved fists rapped crisply against them and he gave hints of some of his increased head movement as he bobbed beneath a noodle when Farrell swept it across at him.

Gloving up, he smacked a few combinations into the pads but soon called time on his efforts.

The physical side of his preparations are done. He is gearing himself up mentally for the Wembley Stadium event.

"It's all part of the pre-fight ritual," Dubois said. "I'm just going through the motions and just building up my energy for Saturday.

"I'm ready to fight so I'm in a good place at the moment," he added. "I know I need to go to another level, my very best, I can't wait for the challenge on Saturday.

"I've just worked hard in the gym. I've suffered and worked really hard for weeks and months so I'm just ready to fight now."

After the workout, contests were held featuring Chris Kongo picking up a victory over Jacob Quinn and Aadam Hamed, the son of Prince Naseem, taking a four-round victory over Santiago Garces.

Hamed won each round but his plucky opponent made him work for the 40-36 win.

