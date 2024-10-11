Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Could the heavyweight championship rematch be February 'surprise'?

Some of boxing’s biggest names could feature in a “big surprise” early in 2025, with a potential rematch between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois being considered for February of next year.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, which stages the Riyadh Season events, revealed that a major fight card is being put together that will pit rival promoters Queensberry and Matchroom against each other.

In June Queensberry beat Matchroom in a '5 vs 5' team match. A second version of that event is being worked on for February which could see Daniel Dubois rematch Anthony Joshua.

Speaking after the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol press conference, Alalshikh told Sky Sports: "See in February again Queensberry against Matchroom, 5 vs 5, we will finish it maybe this week with a big surprise and then let's see the result about this fight, the result of the big fight December 21, [Oleksandr] Usyk-Tyson [Fury].

"Joshua, Dubois, Tyson, Usyk, everyone, everyone on the line.

"This is what we want. We want the big fights and to see who's really the best fighters in each division."

Last month Dubois, the holder of the IBF heavyweight world title, blasted Joshua, a former two-time unified world champion, down to a stoppage defeat inside five rounds at Wembley.

Queensberry's Frank Warren, Dubois' promoter, welcomed the prospect of a rematch.

"It's all about styles but also with AJ, you've got to put him on the back foot and that's what he did," Warren told Sky Sports.

"He put him on the back foot. That first jab he threw snapped his head back and that set the pattern of the fight. I think it was the fourth round, he caught Daniel with an uppercut, that was his most significant punch.

"[But] you want AJ to trade with you, because if he trades, he's vulnerable. Once he throws that punch, you can catch him on the counter and that's what he did."

Matchroom's Eddie Hearn, who promotes Joshua, previously told Sky Sports: "I know that he is leaning towards the rematch because he wants to win the world heavyweight title.

"Fighting [Deontay] Wilder, [or] waiting for Fury, and then you've got all next year bubbling around not really fighting for the world heavyweight title.

"If it's solely down to AJ, which it will be at the end of the day, I think it's going to be very hard to talk him out of taking the rematch."

