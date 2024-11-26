Chris Billam-Smith can beat Gilberto Ramirez in a rematch, says Lee Cutler

Chris Billam-Smith could beat Gilberto Ramirez in a rematch, says English super-welterweight champion Lee Cutler.

Ramirez beat former world titlist Billam-Smith to unify the WBO and WBA cruiserweight belts.

Britain's Billam-Smith started strongly but 'Zurdo' Ramirez went on to rack up rounds and win on a clear unanimous decision.

But Cutler, who has trained alongside Billam-Smith as an amateur and a pro, believes his fellow Bournemouth fighter can return to world level and even beat Ramirez in a rematch.

"How Chris spars, I know he's getting to people," Cutler told Sky Sports. "I always see him get to people.

"From the first round I thought Chris was going to stop him!" he added. "I believe Chris can do anything. I believe he'll be a lot more careful with the body shots and stuff. Maybe if Chris didn't get a dislodged rib early doors in the fight he might have had more gears later on.

"Chris is always the fitter one, the stronger one. It was like he didn't have those gears but we understand now why, because his rib was gone and a hand injury.

"No excuses, and Chris isn't an excuse maker, it's just how good 'Zurdo' was on the night to place those shots and do that to him.

"But I believe Chris can do anything he wants to and maybe a rematch. It would be great for him to get a WBC title and then get it on for the rematch, if 'Zurdo's' still got the belts."

He is convinced that Billam-Smith remains the most exciting fighter in the division. "Easily. So much grit and heart he's got," Cutler said. "He's beaten everyone apart from his last outing which was against a very, very good level fighter.

"I think anyone would want to fight him because he's got the name. He is a former world champion. So hopefully he can come straight back in for a world title, for the WBC, whichever it is."

Billam-Smith wants to return to world level competition. "I'm no longer world champion which is painful to say," he told Sky Sports News.

He's been inspired by his own son. "He's my number one fan," Billam-Smith said.

"My son asked me the other day, he's only two and a half: 'You going to win another belt daddy?'

"This was after the fight. I was like: 'Daddy tried really hard but he didn't win another belt.' He said: 'It's okay you'll do it next time.'"

