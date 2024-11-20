Chris Billam-Smith could go straight into WBC cruiserweight title fight after Gilberto Ramirez defeat

Britain’s Chris Billam-Smith could go straight into a WBC title fight after his loss to Gilberto Ramirez.

Billam-Smith fought with extraordinary bravery but lost his WBO championship to WBA belt-holder Ramirez in an exciting clash last weekend.

The Briton finished the fight with several injuries including a bad cut over his left eye and damage to his hand.

He will need time to recover but, by the time he does, could potentially go straight into a WBC world title fight.

Cruiserweight contender Viddal Riley says Billam-Smith is the most dominant cruiserweight the UK has ever had and admits he's beaten a lot of good boxers from his generation

"I'm sure he will be highly ranked by the WBC," Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, said.

"We'll certainly rank him and he has the possibility of fighting for a title."

Noel Mikaelian is the current WBC cruiserweight world champion, although his defence against No 1-ranked contender Ryan Rozicki has been continually postponed.

Rozick is now due to fight Argentina's Yamil Peralta for a WBC interim title.

Billam-Smith admitted he 'left it all' in the ring against Ramirez but the Mexican champion was too clever and skilful

"The cruiserweight status right now is confusing, Mikaelian has legal procedures against his promoter Don King," Sulaiman claimed.

"That is why we had to support Rozicki. They had a signed contract to fight December 7. It's all a mess.

"He [Billam-Smith] could go straight to fight the winner," Sulaiman added. "We have Badou Jack also trying to come back, he was champion in recess.

"There are so many moving pieces that are not known in the day-to-day but we have to be consistent and be within the rules but also try to understand every specific situation which is different."