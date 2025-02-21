How did Martin Bakole get to fight Joseph Parker after Daniel Dubois' withdrawal and how dangerous can he be?

Daniel Dubois' planned IBF heavyweight showdown against Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on Saturday is off, but what caused it to be cancelled and how did Martin Bakole get the late call up?

Only in heavyweight boxing could a fighter be summoned from the Congo at two days' notice to compete in a title bout on the biggest card in the world. But all that happened, at dizzying speed, on Thursday night.

Daniel Dubois was meant to be addressing a press conference in Riyadh for an IBF heavyweight world championship defence against Joseph Parker. But Dubois didn't attend.

It emerged that he had fallen ill. While Dubois was being medically evaluated, alternative opponents for Parker were mobilising.

Lawrence Okolie, the former cruiserweight champion who is a new addition to the heavyweight division, was willing to take the fight. Dillian Whyte's manager, Michael Ofo told Sky Sports: "All they got to do is pick up the phone, Dillian's known for fighting anyone, anytime, any moment."

Joe Joyce, who is due to box on March 1 anyway and has previously beaten Parker, was willing to step in too. "For the right money, yes," he told Sky Sports, "of course."

But Bakole, the top-rated contender with the IBF, who wasn't in camp and wasn't due to box till May, catapulted himself into the frame.

His trainer Billy Nelson volunteered Bakole immediately. His promoter, Ben Shalom was on the press conference stage with Joshua Buatsi, another of his fighters. He was on his phone at once offering Bakole's services.

The 31-year-old is currently the No 2 ranked contender for the WBO heavyweight title behind Zhilei Zhang, although he is the highest-rated available challenger due to Zhang already being in action that evening against Agit Kabavel for the vacant WBC Interim heavyweight title.

Bakole has fought on Riyadh Season events before, beating Carlos Takam in Saudi Arabia and Jared Anderson in Los Angeles. He got the lucrative opportunity to fight Parker, in the chief supporting contest to the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On Friday Bakole flies to Addis Ababa and then on to Riyadh.

What they say

"We got a phone call yesterday," Bakole said. "I'm waiting on my plane, I'm ready to fly to Saudi Arabia for the fight tomorrow. We're ready to go.

"This means a lot to me, choosing me to replace Daniel Dubois on a big card, a big platform. I'm so grateful.

"I can't wait. This is unbelievable. It looks like I'm dreaming, but I'm not dreaming.

"I think I will shock the world tomorrow. I'm a boxer. So a boxer is like a soldier - any time they ask you go to war always be ready. So I'm ready to go."

Bakole's trainer Billy Nelson told Sky Sports: "Delighted with the opportunity that we were given. I'm fully confident that Martin can go over there and stop Joseph Parker and get the desired result on 48 hours' notice."

Will Bakole be cleared to fight?

The Riyadh Season event is under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control. Robert Smith, the general secretary of the BBBoC, told Sky Sports: "On the medical front we're dealing with that now.

"When he gets here [Riyadh] he's going to have another medical, a full medical, to make sure we're satisfied he's alright.

"If it was a weight-making thing [which it isn't at heavyweight], we wouldn't be doing it. It's simple as that.

"He'll have a full medical, take it from there.

"Unusual but we're trying our best," Smith added. "[Dubois] was sick. I've got a medical report. The kid was sick. He can't box. The doctor said he couldn't box. Can't box. End of story. With regard to this one we're doing everything we can to make sure that Martin's fine. But until he gets here I can't give you a complete answer.

"It's our job to make sure our doctors are satisfied. If they aren't satisfied he won't be boxing. If they are satisfied, he will be boxing. But he's got to get here first."

Which belts will now be available?

Bakole and Parker are expected to make their ring walks between 9pm and 10pm UK time, ahead of Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meeting in an undisputed light-heavyweight rematch around 10.30pm UK time.

Parker won't get to challenge for the IBF world championship held by Dubois, although he holds the WBO Interim title at heavyweight.

The WBO are willing to sanction this fight for that belt. If so, that would mean the winner of Saturday's fight would then be the mandatory challenger for the WBO heavyweight title, currently held by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

What did Parker make of the opponent change?

Parker only found out about a potential opponent change on his way to Thursday's press conference although supports Dubois' decision to pull out of the contest.

"He did a sensible thing," Parker, who previously fought through illness in a loss to Joe Joyce, exclusively told Sky Sports. "If you're sick, don't fight. There's no point going out there and fighting you're heart out and you're not in the right physical shape.

"Go out there and fight when you're at peak, top shape, top condition, and put on your best performance. Put your best foot forward and the one that everyone will remember. Not the one that everyone remembers [against Joyce with] me being sick."

How good is 'difficult' Bakole?

Bakole has 21 wins from his 22 professional fights, with his only loss as a professional coming against Michael Hunter in 2018.

"I think it's fair to say [Bakole] is the most avoided man in the heavyweight division," former middleweight champion boxer Matthew Macklin told Sky Sports. "His opportunity was probably going to come via something like this.

"He's a difficult fight for anyone. A massive man, very strong, he comes forward, doesn't load up, a very relaxed style... Joseph Parker will be well aware of just how dangerous Bakole is.

"But in Parker, you've got a guy who's coming off back-to-back with wins against Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, who were people who you don't necessarily pick as a voluntary. Parker has proven he will fight anyone."

Can 'throwback' Bakole shock Parker?

Top trainer Dave Coldwell told Sky Sports: "The emotions as a fan that Dubois is out, you're sad. But then for the replacement to be Bakole, a man that nobody wants to fight, it's incredible.

"If you're Joseph Parker, you're experienced, you know the game, you know Bakole and you know you can't afford to sulk, because you know you're up against a real threat - the man nobody wants to fight. He's relentless, he's going to be firing shots to the body, he's got a snappy jab; he's not slow and cumbersome.

"He's one of these throwback kind of fighters. If you go back 20-30 years ago, there are these fighters that don't need six, eight, 10 weeks for a camp. There are fighters that just spar all the time."

