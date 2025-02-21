Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 and Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: Fight date, UK time, location, undercard, ring walks, odds, how to watch or stream with Sky Sports

Joseph Parker faces last-minute replacement Martin Bakole following the withdrawal of the sick Daniel Dubois, while Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet in an undisputed light heavyweight rematch in one of the greatest cards in boxing history on Saturday.

When is Beterbiev vs Bivol? When is Parker vs Bakole?

Beterbiev battles Bivol again in an eagerly-awaited rematch on Saturday February 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Bakole and Parker are expected to make their ring walks between 9pm and 10pm UK time, with Beterbiev and Bivol set to start at around 10.30pm UK time.

Viewers can tune in to watch undercard action for free on our live stream from 3pm, before the full show gets under way at 4pm

Is it the best card in boxing history?

There is an argument that fight fans will witness the greatest show in boxing history on Saturday, such is the depth of world title contests, headlined by a rematch between two of the most gifted fighters of their generation in Beterbiev and Bivol.

Joshua Buatsi will fight Callum Smith, while Zhilei Zhang can then showcase his heavyweight power against Agit Kabayel, and Hamzah Sheeraz fights for a world title on a blockbuster show that also includes US stars such as Vergil Ortiz Jr and Shakur Stevenson.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol: Undisputed light-heavyweight title

Undisputed light-heavyweight title Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title

WBO interim heavyweight title Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title

WBC lightweight title Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title

WBC middleweight title Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super-welterweight title

WBC world interim super-welterweight title Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title

Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light-heavyweight interim title

What time are the first ringwalks?

The action kicks off with a main-event-worthy clash between light heavyweight rivals Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith.

The British rivals are expected to be in the ring around 4.45pm - so don't be late!

Why isn't Joseph Parker fighting Daniel Dubois?

Dubois had been due to defend his IBF world heavyweight title against Parker before it was announced on Thursday he had been forced to withdraw due to illness.

Who is replacing Daniel Dubois?

Martin Bakole will now step in to take on Parker. The Congolese heavyweight is 21-1 in the wake of his fifth-round knockout victory over American heavyweight Jared Anderson.

His sole career defeat came to Michael Hunter when he suffered a 10th-round TKO stoppage in October 2018. Since then he has won 10 straight fights to move himself on the cusp of a world title opportunity.

He had recently been ordered to face Efe Ajagba in a final eliminator in New York this coming May.

How do I book the fight and how much is it?

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Friday February 21.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 across all 'self-service' bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday February 22.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 5.30pm on Sunday February 23.

Who are the favourites?

According to Sky Bet on Friday morning, Beterbiev is a 4/5 favourite to win the rematch with Bivol 11/10 to pick up the win this time.

Parker is an 8/13 favourite to win the heavyweight contest with late replacement Bakole seen as the outsider at 11/8.

In the opening fight of the night, Buatsi is seen as a 1/2 favourite with Smith's odds at 13/8.

Bakole and Parker's fight records

Martin Bakole's professional boxing stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 6ft 5.95in

6ft 5.95in Total fights: 22

22 Record: 21-2 (16 KOs)

21-2 (16 KOs) Rounds contested: 85

85 Last fight: Beat Jared Anderson via KO (August 2024)

Joseph Parker's professional boxing stats

Age: 33

33 Height: 6ft 4in

6ft 4in Total fights: 38

38 Record: 35-3 (23 KOs)

35-3 (23 KOs) Rounds contested: 250

250 Last fight: Beat Zhilei Zhang via MD (March 2024)

What happened in the first Beterbiev-Bivol fight?

Beterbiev had entered the first fight with a perfect knockout record but was taken the distance for the first time as he clinched a points win over Bivol.

In doing so, he became the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion of the four-belt era and the first since Roy Jones in 1999.

It marked a collision of two pound-for-pound stars, with Bivol also undefeated and boasting a resume that had seen him beat Mexican great Canelo Alvarez.

As expected, it proved a fight of staggeringly fine margins, the powerful Beterbiev the chief aggressor for much of the contest, but he was severely tested by the exquisite defence and technique of Bivol. It sets up an intriguing rematch of contrasting styles.

Beterbiev and Bivol's fight records

Artur Beterbiev's professional boxing stats

Age: 40

40 Height: 5ft 11 1/2in

5ft 11 1/2in Total fights: 21

21 Record: 21-0 (20 KOs)

21-0 (20 KOs) Rounds contested: 110

110 Last fight: Beat Dmitry Bivol via MD (October 2024)

Dmitry Bivol professional boxing stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 6ft 0in

6ft 0in Total fights: 24

24 Record: 23-1 (12 KOs)

23-1 (12 KOs) Rounds contested: 202

202 Last fight: Lost to Artur Beterbiev via MD (October 2024)

