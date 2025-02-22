Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 - who wins? Expert predictions ahead of undisputed light-heavyweight world title rematch

It's prediction time! The experts have their final say ahead of Artur Beterbiev's undisputed light-heavyweight rematch against Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday night.

Beterbiev vs Bivol - who wins?

Johnny Nelson (Former WBO cruiserweight champion): "I think Bivol squeezes it on a tight points win, I think it's revenge rather than repeat. I think Beterbiev, all he can be is stronger and keep a consistent pace, I don't think his pace will go up or drop down. I think Bivol proved he had more left in the tank but didn't leave it in the ring and was frustrated with himself thinking he had a lot more to give. I think Bivol has learned from that and there will be more improvement from him."

Dave Coldwell (Top trainer and Sky Sports pundit): "There's no easy answer. I thought Bivol for the first one, and I still thought he won the fight, even though it was close. I was surprised by Beterbiev not going to the body early doors and then when I look at the fight and how Bivol was dragged into a dog fight in the last couple of rounds, I think to myself that Beterbiev will stay on the body earlier and if he can drag Bivol into a dog fight earlier, around seven or eight, then can Bivol withstand and trade shots like that while absorbing that amount of punishment?

"That's where I think Beterbiev can make a difference. I think the knee was a factor and why he perhaps couldn't do as much in training and why his foot placement wasn't quick enough to cut his exits off. But Bivol now has been in with a monster, he understands what the power is and what the pressure is, so he will be more confident. You've heard him say he feels he has to do more.

"But does that play into Beterbiev's hands because there will be more of a target there? I think I'm more leaning towards Beterbiev this time, I can see the differences. Even though Bivol might do more, it might cost him more."

Spencer Oliver (Former European champion): "What a brilliant fight. Last October lived up to all expectations. We always thought it was the best fight in boxing and I think we'll get the same as before. The difference in this one is Artur Beterbiev, who was coming off a couple of injuries going into the last one, I think is better prepared going into this one.

"Bivol has said he needed to reinvent himself and is coming in more aggressive and that it's about him controlling the pace and keeping Beterbiev off, and I'm not sure he can do that. I think Beterbiev's extra strength will carry him through. He's educated, he sets traps, I think he will be better this time and I think he'll win again on points, but maybe slightly wider this time."

George Fox (Heavyweight fighter): "You know I'm controversial. Beterbiev by knockout, but I wouldn't be surprised either way.

"It's all going to be about who has the measure of the other and who has downloaded more information from the other."

Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole - who wins?

Nelson: "If Bakole wins it's got to be the biggest upset going. We said it needed to be somebody credible, how can you get somebody really credible on 48 hours' notice. On paper it's credible but in reality Parker should not lose to Martin Bakole. If Bakole does win he has to be given maximum props for turning up with 48 hours' notice. He looked big, you're thinking whether it is good business to forfeit an eliminator?

"I think he's thinking 'I've beat this guy up in sparring on the regular', that I think is the main motivation for taking this. It's a show of confidence to take such a calculated gamble. I think he's gym fit, not fight fit, but it had to be him. I would expect Joseph Parker to win this one. If it was on an even keel I would be giving a different answer."

Coldwell: "Parker should win because he should be in the prime of his life about to fight for a heavyweight world title. The only thing I think with Parker is it seems things have to be right and he has to focus on the mental side of things. I don't think he's comfortable when it gets uncomfortable in there, he knows how to nullify it now but I don't think it's something he enjoys.

"I think the disruption and having his mind preparing for those uncomfortable moments with Dubois and having to change it to Bakole, again another monster and this bogey man, maybe it will unsettle him. But Bakole shouldn't be fit enough or fast enough to sustain it to beat somebody of Parker's quality in recent fights.

"At the same time, Bakole must know something we don't. He's got a final eliminator for a world title, this isn't a world title fight, why would he give that up? You guarantee getting a shot at a world title, why risk that unless he knows something we don't? Is he one of these old school fighters where you don't need to train athletically, is he just a sparrer who hits heavy bags and spars? If he's got that engrained punching fitness and conditioning, he might have eight rounds in him. In that he only has to zap Parker's strength and fitness out in those early rounds. Parker should win, and I'll say he will win."

Oliver: "It's not mission impossible because Bakole is the chairman of the 'who needs him and who wants him?' club, nobody really wants to fight him unless they have to. He got himself into position to fight Efe Ajagba in a final IBF eliminator in May, and is putting all that on the line. He'll be fighting 20 hours after he lands, which is quite insane.

"It's a massive, massive task to pull it off, but we have to remember it's heavyweight boxing and Bakole is a smart operator. He's a guy that isn't just a big heavy-handed guy, there's a lot of thought process behind his work and he throws shots from awkward angles.

"It's the angles he throws, he throws everything very short and straight which could be a problem for Parker. Parker has to take Bakole into the later rounds where you expect him to tire. You have to say because of the late notice for Bakole, Parker has to start big favourite. But you can't write Bakole off because he's dangerous, and for the first half of the contest he's got a shot for sure. It's about the best replacement you could have possibly got. By Bakole taking it and putting that No 1 position on the line, he's got to have a lot of confidence."

Fox: "I've got Parker by late stoppage or points. Martin, on two days' notice, I'm not convinced. I think people are getting a bit carried away with Bakole being this bogeyman of the heavyweight division. Good fighter, but who has he beaten? He also has this idea he can walk through anything and get it done, but when he starts fighting the elite it doesn't work out for you like that, these guys can crack. I know he'll come unstuck when the level goes up."

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith - who wins?

Nelson: "I think if it goes the distance Buatsi has beaten Smith on points, if it's inside the distance I would expect it to be Callum Smith. We've seen what Callum Smith is capable of doing, his resume says it all. You realise how big a deal this is. Buatsi you know for a fact has the talent but we haven't seen it. It's not being unfair going with what you've seen. Saturday night is his chance to say 'this is who I am'. He's done just enough to beat people. Fairly, you have to lean towards Smith to get the stoppage win."

Coldwell: "I think Callum Smith. I like both, both have had great careers, but Buatsi's is one that has flattered to deceive for me. He's had three tough fights at domestic level in Dan Azeez, Craig Richards and Willy Hutchinson. Look at what Smith has done. It's not like he's a little guy going up to light-heavyweight, he's a guy who was shrinking down to super-middleweight.

"I feel Callum is one of these fighters who when questioned is almost insulted. Buatsi gets nailed with right hands and always has done, I look at Callum's range, he's a spiteful boxer and can fight on the inside. I think Callum Smith beats him."

Oliver: "You look at Buatsi and think this is nine years in the making since he turned professional. It's been a slow development, he's shown his commitment and taken himself off to America and they have taken the right fights at the right time. This might be the right time. With Callum Smith coming off those losses to Canelo and Beterbiev, you think the question marks are of Callum Smith and whether he can get back to the days when he was WBC super-middleweight champion.

"If he can't, he's in for a tough fight. Can he produce that one last performance? I'm not sure he can, I think the momentum is with Buatsi. I think you have to go with Buatsi to win, possibly by late stoppage, I think he might just steal Callum Smith's heart. It's about timing. Smith is a great fighter but Buatsi, even though they are similar age, is the fresher of the two."

Fox: "This is the toughest one to call, I'm going to go Buatsi purely because of momentum. He's been fighting a little more regularly and Callum is coming into what you would believe is the end of his career, but I'm not saying it with any conviction."

