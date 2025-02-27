Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn again after egg incident as British rivals hold second press conference

Chris Eubank Jr faced off with Conor Benn, from a wide distance, at the second press conference ahead of their long-awaited clash.

Security guards stayed close to both fighters to prevent any repetition of the chaotic scenes that marred their launch press conference earlier this week.

The sons of Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, who are legends in British boxing legends for their great rivalry, Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday April 26 and held the promotional tour's second press conference at the London venue on Thursday.

Taking to the stage for this press conference, Eubank was scanned with a mock 'egg detector', a reference to him striking Benn with an egg at Tuesday's launch event.

That incident triggered a chaotic melee, that led to the fighters being pulled apart by security and Conor's father grabbing Eubank Jr.

Eubank addressed Nigel Benn: "You did put your hand on my neck. I'm going to give you a pass. If your hand ever touches me again, you won't get it back."

That quip riled Conor Benn. "Shut your mouth," he interjected. "This whole thing is getting on my nerves.

"I can't wait to smash your head in."

"Mission accomplished," Eubank Jr replied. "I can't wait, my friend."

Nigel Benn was calmer. "I understand and I apologise for doing that," he said of the press conference fracas. "He's poked the bear [ahead of April 26 fight]. I just know what is going to happen.

"I know what my son can do. He's actually a much better fighter than me," he added. "I could never box like Conor.

"When Conor catches him, it could be round one, round two. I don't see it going past four rounds."

Eubank Jr and Benn were originally due to box in 2022, a bout which was cancelled on the week of the fight after it emerged that Conor Benn had failed two drug tests.

Benn's provisional suspension was lifted in November, leaving him clear to pursue his rivalry with Eubank Jr. Benn revealed to Sky Sports that he would reapply for his licence with the British Boxing Board of Control for this fight.

That cancelled fight still remains an issue of contention between them.

Eubank, who continually interrupted Eddie Hearn, Benn's promoter, during Thursday's press conference, said: "From my purse for this fight I will be giving £50,000 to the fighters on that undercard [for the cancelled 2022 fight] to split between them to cover some of their losses.

"I'm not doing this for awards. I hope Eddie and Conor both put up their own £50,000.

"I think many lines have been crossed," Eubank Jr said. "I think that [egg incident] was light. I think that's deserved. He deserved the embarrassment.

"I come unarmed today. I've been thoroughly searched many times," he added. "This is a real fight.

"This is going to be like the first fight between my father and Nigel Benn. It's going to be special."