Lauren Price could 'potentially' be the Oleksandr Usyk of women's boxing, says trainer Rob McCracken

Lauren Price could become the Oleksandr Usyk of women’s boxing, suggests trainer Rob McCracken.

Price, like Usyk, is an Olympic gold medallist. As an international amateur, like Usyk, she won European and World gold medals too.

Another southpaw moving up from welterweight to win the Olympic Games and a host of other accolades at middleweight shows that Price has the ability to move up through the divisions.

World champion Usyk is the consummate example of that after going undisputed at both cruiserweight and heavyweight as a professional fighter.

Price is only in the early stages of her own professional career, but she already the WBA welterweight world titlist and her goal is to become the undisputed champion at 147lbs before the end of this year.

The first vital step towards that goal comes on Friday when Price fights Natasha Jonas in a unification for the WBA, IBF and WBC titles at the Royal Albert Hall, live on Sky Sports.

Could she become the Oleksandr Usyk of women's boxing? "Potentially, potentially yes," trainer Rob McCracken told Sky Sports.

McCracken is a vastly experienced coach. He guided Carl Froch and Anthony Joshua to the top of the professional sport and has had unprecedented Olympic success as the performance director of GB Boxing.

He said of Price: "So potentially [the Usyk of women's boxing]. A bit of work to do yet! But a long career ahead of her to achieve that.

"She's a super talent. She proved that in winning everything as an amateur boxer throughout the world, not just in the UK.

"She won every tournament, Worlds, Europeans, Olympics, everything. She's a real talent. A lot of work to do moving forward. A really good boxer.

"Confident, she's naturally talented as well. She's got some real skill, real ability and she's physical as well."

