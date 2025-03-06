Cindy Ngamba forced to withdraw from professional debut on Friday at the Royal Albert Hall

Cindy Ngamba has been forced to pull out of her fight on Friday after an issue with one of her medicals.

Ngamba, a star to come out of the Paris Olympics, was due to make her professional debut against European welterweight champion Kirstie Bavington in an eight-round non-title bout at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

But she has now had to withdraw from the fight.

Ngamba made history in the summer when she became the first refugee athlete ever to win an Olympic medal.

Promoters BOXXER said in a statement: "Cindy Ngamba will not be making her professional debut on Friday night after a pre-fight medical examination revealed an issue requiring further investigation.

"The health and safety of fighters remains the highest priority, and Cindy will undergo further tests in the coming days."

Cindy Ngamba reflects on her Olympic experience at Paris 2024 after she became the first person to win a medal for the Refugee Olympic Team and was also flag bearer.

The flagbearer for the refugee team at the Olympic opening ceremony, Ngamba also featured prominently in the closing ceremony after her medal winning exploits in Paris.

She elected to turn professional and was looking forward to her first pro bout on Friday's big bill.

A talented boxer, Ngamba is highly regarded too after sparring with professional world champions like Natasha Jonas, Lauren Price, Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron, and is tipped to go all the way in the pro sport.

Friday night's show at the Royal Albert Hall is a major all women's boxing card, live on Sky Sports, headlined by the Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price welterweight world title unification.