Caroline Dubois withstands late charge to defeat Bo Mi Re Shin and defend WBC lightweight world championship

Caroline Dubois defended the WBC lightweight world title as she defeated Korean challenger Bo Mi Re Shin at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dubois won a majority decision, with one judge having them level at 95-95, but the other two scoring 98-93 and 98-92 for Dubois.

The champion had largely dominated the fight, but Shin dragged her into a grandstand finish with a wild attack at the end of the ninth round and throughout the 10th.

Dubois was fighting in her London hometown as the chief supporting contest to the Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price welterweight world title unification.

Even though Dubois' first defence of the belt had ended as a technical draw, she had dominated Jessica Camara in her last outing. But Shin was a more determined challenger who looked to catch Dubois out early on.

Image: Shin took the fight to Dubois in a thrilling final round

Dubois initially took her time to work out a tough, aggressive opponent. Shin picked a moment to step clear from a Dubois combination, showing off elements of ringcraft. But, distracted, she let Dubois pocket a jab. She held her arms out to complain, and Dubois took the free hit, slamming in her southpaw left cross.

But Shin ploughed forward, blasting her right into Dubois in the third round. Nevertheless Dubois' better quality punching picked out holes in Shin's defence.

The challenger marched forward, looking to sling punches out at Dubois. The Londoner was content to look for stern counters, before using a deft one-two to set up a hard right hook that let her pivoting away clear.

Dubois planted a jab and tested Shin to the body with a right hook. She doubled her jab and the left struck. But Shin propelled herself into Dubois' attack to land her right.

That determination saw her trudge on, even after taking a one-two. Shin finally got her breakthrough at the end of the ninth round, grinding into Dubois and tagging the Londoner with a hard hit that left the champion shaken.

That led to a grandstand finish with Shin going in with an all out assault and Dubois answering in kind. Defence was forgotten as they slugged each other to a standstill in the 10th and final round.

The drawn card seemed harsh but the drama did come in that all action last round which brought the crowd at the historic venue to their feet with rapturous applause.

Did illness catch up with Dubois?

Trainer Shane McGuigan reveals Caroline Dubois had been battling a virus for the last 10 days...

"I thought she boxed brilliantly for eight rounds," McGuigan said. "In the last two rounds she got dragged in and lost her base a little bit.

"No excuses, but Caroline hasn't been feeling her best. This is the most amazing experience for her, she wanted to be involved in it and kept saying she was fine.

"Maybe in those last four minutes that was telling."

