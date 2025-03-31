Lauren Price answers Claressa Shields' 'eat a hamburger' call-out: 'I would love to share the ring with her'

Britain’s Lauren Price and American star Claressa Shields are far apart in weight currently, but both are eyeing a future super-fight.

Shields, previously an undisputed champion at super-welter and middleweight, is women's boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion.

Price at present is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion with her sights set on an undisputed title clash with WBO belt-holder Mikaela Mayer.

But both Price and Shields are middleweight Olympic gold medallists, twice over in the American's case, and both would relish a collision as professional boxers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price is prepared to fight Mikaela Mayer after she called her out for a welterweight world title bout following her win over Sandy Ryan

"Definitely," Price told Sky Sports News. "My full focus is on 147lbs at the minute and becoming undisputed but definitely a fight down the line.

"I would love to share the ring with her, obviously Olympic champion as well. Double Olympic champion, I'm Olympic champion, it's a great fight to make. Definitely."

Shields called Price out. "I want to fight everybody," she told Sky Sports. "We have some new blood on the scene. I've seen Lauren Price fight. I was like wow, pretty impressive. Pretty impressive.

"[154lbs] is the lowest I can get. If she wants to fight at 160lbs too, don't be afraid to get a hamburger and come on up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world title fight between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price

'We can prove who's the best Olympic champion'

Shields previously told Sky Sports: "It's hard to put anything past Olympic champions. She won the Olympics 2021.

"I feel like when you've been all over the world and you've boxed and you've won world championships, it's kind of destined for you to be great in the pros. I wish her the best of luck.

"She won the Olympics at 165lbs (75kgs) just as I did - two times - and if she ever wants to fight I would love to fight against her too," Shields added.

"I believe anything is possible and I really want to fight anybody that wants to fight me. So if Lauren Price keeps winning and comes to 154lbs, 160, 168, we can fight and prove who's the best Olympic champion."

Live boxing on Sky

Sunday April 6

Richard Torrez Jr v Guido Vianello

Sunday April 20

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron 2

Image: Ben Whittaker rematches Liam Cameron on April 20 live on Sky Sports

Saturday April 26, Sky Sports Box Office

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn

Monday May 5

Naoya Inoue v Ramon Cardenas

Sunday May 10

Emanuel Navarrete v Charly Suarez

Sunday May 25

Manchester Box Cup Amateur Tournament

Saturday June 7

Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco