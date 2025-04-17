Chris Eubank Jr pays undercard boxers from cancelled 2022 Conor Benn fight after press conference pledge

Chris Eubank Jr has followed up on his pledge to pay fighters who had been due to box on the undercard when his original fight with Conor Benn was cancelled in 2022.

Eubank Jr and Benn were first meant to box more than two years ago. That bout was called off on the week of the fight after it emerged that Conor Benn had failed two drug tests.

Benn's provisional suspension was lifted in November of last year, leaving him clear to pursue his rivalry with Eubank Jr.

They will now box at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Ring Magazine event on April 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But that cancelled fight still remains an issue of contention between them.

At a press conference to announce their April 26 clash, Eubank declared that he would pay fighters who lost their opportunity to appear on the original undercard and challenged Benn and his promoter Eddie Hearn to do likewise.

Eubank said then: "From my purse for this fight I will be giving £50,000 to the fighters on that undercard [for the cancelled 2022 fight] to split between them to cover some of their losses.

"I'm not doing this for awards. I hope Eddie and Conor both put up their own £50,000."

He has made payments. Former world title challenger Lyndon Arthur posted on social media: "Got to respect Eubank Jr. He actually paid what he said he would."

Current unified world champion Ellie Scotney also wrote: "Just checked my Eu-BANK statement and Chris was as good as his word. Thank you."

