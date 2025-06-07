Adam Azim's Oakwell stadium undercard fight called off after Eliot Chavez weight-making error

Adam Azim's fight is off after his opponent Eliot Chavez was pulled from the card.

Azim was due to box on the undercard of Callum Simpson's European title fight at Oakwell stadium on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

But Mexico's Chavez has been refused permission to box after it emerged he used a sauna to make weight for the contest.

Promoters Boxxer said in a statement: "The British Boxing Board of Control has withdrawn permission for Eliot Chavez to face Adam Azim tonight in Barnsley following concerns raised by the Mexican Boxing Commission relating to Chavez's use of a sauna to make weight - a practice that is prohibited by the board."

The main event at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley sees Callum Simpson take on dangerous Italian Ivan Zucco for the European super-middleweight championship.

Simpson and Zucco are expected to make their ringwalks from around 9.30pm.

Rival super-middleweight Mark Jeffers takes on American contender Sean Hemphill, with elite prospect Sam Hickey looking to make another statement in the bout that opens the televised bill.

