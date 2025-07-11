Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano weigh in for final chapter of their rivalry at Madison Square Garden
Friday 11 July 2025 10:49, UK
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have weighed in for the final chapter of their rivalry.
They will complete a trilogy of fights when they box at Madison Square Garden, their second time headlining at the historic New York venue, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Their first two bouts were tight affairs, furiously contested. But there's unlikely to be a fourth.
Serrano wants to get a win back, and leave it there.
"I'm kind of tired of Katie Taylor," she said. "We have great, great moments together. We have great fights together, but hey, two is better than one, right? She'll have two and I'll have one so she can live with that."
Taylor wouldn't be drawn on her own future. "I am taking the third fight. If she wants a fourth fight, I'll take it as well. But we'll see what happens. Let's just focus on Friday night," she said.
Taylor is putting her undisputed super-lightweight championship on the line. 140lbs though is not a natural division for Serrano and they both weighed in just over the lightweight limit, Taylor at 135.8lbs and Serrano 136lbs.
Serrano might be looking for her revenge, Taylor wants to show that even at the age of 39 she can scale the heights of old.
"I feel like people haven't seen the best me yet and I can't wait to showcase that on Friday night. I can definitely make the fight a lot easier for myself and I just can't wait to step in there now and actually perform," Taylor said.
"I know that I can perform and produce the best performance of my career."
While at this advanced stage boxing at her best is unlikely, another great fight is certainly a possibility if it's anything like the first two.
This bout headlines an all women's card at Madison Square Garden, with a healthy British representation on the bill.
Savannah Marshall returns to boxing after a sojourn in MMA. She fights Shadasia Green in an WBO and IBF super-middleweight title unification.
Also on the undercard Catford's Ellie Scotney takes on Yamileth Mercado to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-bantamweight championships and, with a view to boxing Taylor next, Chantelle Cameron puts her WBC Interim super-lightweight strap on the line against Jessica Camara.
"The final chapter of Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano the headliner of the most stacked boxing card of the year, with a collection of top pound-for-pound fighters on this stage like the sport has never seen before," said Most Valuable Promotions' Nakisa Bidarian.
"Come Friday night, they're going to enter the ring and go to war, but they've come together and helped lift the entire sport for all of the women within it."