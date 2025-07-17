Chantelle Reid: Paris Olympian inspired to return to GB and pursue boxing Olympic gold after old school visit

A visit to her former primary school has inspired Chantelle Reid, a 2024 Paris Olympian, to return to the GB squad and target the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Reid had overcome a back injury that kept her out of boxing for six years to make the team for the Paris Games and qualify. She impressed on her Olympic debut when she was edged out by Khadija Mardi on a slender split decision.

The gifted middleweight had resolved to turn professional. But she returned to her old school to tell her story.

"That moment really made me reflect - the Olympics has always been my dream, and this is my last chance to go again and get a gold medal," Reid said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chantelle Reid: From career-ending injury to the Olympics.

"My Year 4 teacher, Mrs Faulkner, she asked the children if anyone has a dream and 99 per cent of their hands raised. It was a really emotional moment for me because I was sat there at one point with a dream. To become Olympic champion.

"I explained I was turning professional and she couldn't believe that, at 27, I wouldn't be going for another Olympic cycle."

She added: "The Olympics was such a defining experience in my life - filled with incredible highs and one very tough low.

"Every athlete prepares with total dedication, pushing both body and mind to the limit. To compete at that level was a dream come true, and I'm proud to have lived it. I genuinely appreciated every single moment."

Her next target will be the world championships which take place in Liverpool from September 4 to 14.

"I'd love to be selected - if I'm deemed ready. I don't enter competitions just for experience, especially not at that level. I compete to win," Reid insisted.

Image: Charley Davison, Lewis Richardson, Rosie Eccles, Delicious Orie, Chantelle Reid and Pat Brown formed GB's Olympic boxing team

"I've been sparring with top Olympians while I've been out, and I feel more than ready to get back in the ring."

Her ambitions extend to the top of the Olympic podium.

"My return has one clear goal: LA 2028 and an Olympic gold medal. I was on the GB squad for just five months before qualifying for Paris, and in my mum's words, 'Imagine what you could do in three years,'" Reid said.

"My life has been dedicated to combat sport from a young age. Like many young athletes, I dream of Olympic gold - and I believe that dream is my destiny."

Watch the Riviera Box Cup live on Sky Sports on Sunday August 17.