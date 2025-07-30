Joey Essex is targeting a lucrative bout against Jake Paul should he beat Numeiro in his first-ever boxing fight

British reality TV star Joey Essex is targeting some of the biggest names in crossover boxing, including Jake Paul, as he prepares to make his debut against Portuguese influencer Numeiro in August at Misfits 22 in Manchester.

With crossover bouts having proved lucrative, Essex becomes the latest celebrity to have taken up the sport in recent times.

Paul's fights against Mike Tyson and Tommy Fury have generated enormous revenue and attention, while he's also been linked with a fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next.

Essex has seen how the boxing landscape has evolved and when asked who he could face in the future, he told Sky Sports: "I'd say the biggest names in crossover boxing, that's who I want to fight obviously.

"You've got Jake Paul, who's the golden boy. There are a few others. You've got the likes of KSI, you've got Tommy Fury. It depends how far this goes.

"I'm going to get the 30th out of the way and then we'll see from there. I've got a big name myself. Joey Essex vs Jake Paul, Joey Essex vs KSI, Joey Essex vs Tommy Fury, it makes sense. But I have to get there first.

"That doesn't make sense right now. The names make sense, but the fight doesn't make sense right now because no-one really knows how good I am. I couldn't even tell you how good I am. But on August 30, we'll all know how good I am."

With his dad having boxed and his uncle being well-respected trainer Tony Sims, Essex hails from a boxing family.

Despite his family's legacy in the sport though, the 35-year-old decided to pursue TV opportunities instead, starring in hit shows including The Only Way Is Essex, I'm A Celebrity and Love Island.

So, what's made him decide to step in the squared circle now?

"Destiny. That's what made me get in the ring. It was always meant to be. It was always going to happen. Just with my family history, my dad, my uncle and everyone being so involved in boxing. I feel like it's my time," he said.

"I wake up and I can't wait to go to the gym. I enjoy it, I've always enjoyed it. Do I enjoy it? Yes. But this is grit. What I'm doing is different. I'm genuinely learning a skill like a proper athlete."

Misfits wouldn't appear to be an obvious fit for his trainer Sims, who has forged an excellent reputation in the pro game working alongside the likes of AJ and Conor Benn.

Despite having some initial misgivings, Essex revealed how he persuaded his uncle to train him for his debut against Numeiro.

"Tony is so serious about what he does. He hasn't got time to mess around. He said to me if you're going to take it seriously, I'll train you," the TOWIE star said.

"I feel like I have proved to him that I'm doing what it takes. He wouldn't just take on any Misfits boxer. The only reason he's taken on me is because we are family. He obviously fully believes I'll put the effort in."

Having established himself as a reality TV icon, taking up boxing wouldn't appear to be the obvious next career step.

The intense training regime and being punched in the face for a living means boxing certainly isn't for the faint of heart.

Essex acknowledges the difficulties he's faced taking up the school of hard knocks, saying: "It's probably the toughest thing that I've ever done. I've done other TV shows that have been tough. In my life I've been in tough situations.

"But this is a planned tough situation where you just need to be the better man in this space of crossover boxing. I believe in myself.

"It's not for everyone. You can easily bail out of this. You've got to put yourself in a mad place for this sport. It depends if you want to win. You've got to put yourself in a position where it's a lot."

Having starred in the world of reality TV, Essex is no stranger to confrontation and things got heated when he faced off with his opponent Numeiro.

When asked how his previous career has aided him in preparation for his upcoming debut, he said: "I've been doing this for 14 years in the industry, obviously not boxing. I've been in many, many situations of confrontation let's just say and I always come out on top because I'm not afraid.

"Whether it's on TV or not, I'm not afraid of that. I don't mind confrontation. I'm quite happy to have confrontation. I don't force it, I don't look for it but if someone wants confrontation, we'll have a confrontation, that's what it is."

However, Essex has discovered the harsh realities of professional boxing after doing some body sparring with one of the most notable boxers in Sims' gym.

"Me and Conor Benn sparred once. It was probably something I shouldn't have done. Tony found it quite funny. I think Conor found it quite funny," he said.

"At the time I found it quite funny but afterwards I was in a lot of pain with my back and Tony was telling me that I might pee blood. That's when I was like this isn't funny no more. I didn't pee blood, it was fine."

Despite having initially been scheduled for September, Benn's much-anticipated rematch against Chris Eubank Jr appears to be in doubt.

Essex was one of the lucky ones to be in attendance for the spectacular first fight between the pair and he's adamant about what he'd like to see happen next, stating: "Hopefully the rematch does get put together because I would like to see it."

Despite having done all he can to prepare for his debut, Essex admits he can't be totally sure what to expect on fight night.

"Sparring is something that you have to do to learn, it's the best way to learn how to get in the ring and have a fight on the night. It will be very different not having a headguard on but I'm quite looking forward to it because he isn't going to hit me!"