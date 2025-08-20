Damar Thomas and Moses Itauma: Britain's new heavyweight hopes aim to take over from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Britain's stake in the heavyweight division will not end with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fury and Joshua have long been major forces at heavyweight. Those former world champions are now nearing the end of their careers, but there are rising prospects ready to take on the mantle.

Moses Itauma and Damar Thomas are both just 20 years old and have a long future in the sport.

They could be seen to mirror their predecessors. Itauma, like Fury, turned professional when he was young while Thomas, like Joshua before him, has stayed on the Olympic pathway. He is targeting LA 2028.

But unlike Fury and Joshua, Thomas and Itauma aren't rivals - they are friends who were previously team-mates together on England squads at youth level.

Thomas, who's never boxed Itauma in a contest, isn't eyeing the rising professional star as a future opponent for an all-British heavyweight super-fight.

"I'm not sure to be fair, we're good mates. We're good mates so I never think about that," Thomas told Sky Sports.

"We were on the squad together, we went to the Europeans together, we both won the Europeans together, the European Championships in Bulgaria. We both won them together, then we both went to the World Championships in Spain - he won there and I got a silver.

"He's always been a standout."

Image: Damar Thomas could be a future star for British boxing.

He does, though, expect himself and Itauma to eventually take over from Fury and AJ and sees a bright future for British heavyweight boxing.

"Really good, you've got loads of up-and-coming fighters now, not just me and Moses. You've got loads of different fighters," he said.

"I never think about other people. I'm on my own path, my own journey and I'm hoping to go to LA and that's all that's on my mind.

"I don't look at any future things because you're in the present now, so I embrace everything in the present."

Thomas' first focus is on the World Championships, which take place in Liverpool from September 4-14 at the M&S Bank Arena.

"Everyone's dangerous, especially at super-heavyweight, and everyone's there to win," Thomas said.

"Really looking forward to it, especially with it being in Liverpool as well. It's always a big thing but it's going to be even more of a bigger thing in Liverpool, especially when you're English. I'm just looking forward to it now.

"I just want to get in the ring and do what I do best. It is true [you get noticed] when you're a super-heavy and you're good, and I want to showcase my skills there. Everyone will be talking and it'll be good."

Guided by DeGale

As well as the elite training on the GB programme, at his home club Thomas is also mentored by James DeGale, the first Briton to win both Olympic gold and a professional world title.

Thomas was just 15 years when he first sparred DeGale, who still works with him today. "I got kicked out of school at quite a young age and was never really good in school," the Londoner recalled. "One of my old teachers got me into boxing from just doing pads at lunchbreaks.

"There was a new gym opening up and I went down to it and I really enjoyed it."

That was Steve Newland's gym and he remains the super-heavyweight's club coach. Thomas added: "James DeGale normally comes in the gym, just spars everyone. He spars everyone and I was just there on the day so I sparred him.

"It was a really good experience."

It's a grounding that suggests Thomas, a skilled southpaw whose punches do carry weight, can be a force in professional boxing.

"It's always been a dream of mine to go to the Olympics," he said. "Hopefully after LA, that's when I'll aim to turn [pro]. I've always wanted to go to the Olympics and that's been my dream. So that's what I'm going to carry on to do."