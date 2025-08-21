 Skip to content
Exclusive

Joshua Buatsi wants Callum Smith rematch after thrilling first fight: 'Throw all the names at me, I'll say yes'

Despite a brutal battle in their first fight Joshua Buatsi wants the chance to avenge his first professional defeat in a rematch with Callum Smith; Buatsi is looking to rebuild in a tough fight with Zach Parker; Victory could lead him to a clash with London rival Anthony Yarde

John Dennen

Sports journalist

Wednesday 20 August 2025 17:55, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

You won't see a better round of boxing this year! Watch the phenomenal sixth between Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith which had both fighters in big trouble.

Joshua Buatsi wants to rematch Callum Smith, with their brutal first encounter still a leading contender for fight of the year.

Buatsi and Smith met in an epic 12-round clash in Riyadh in February, with Smith coming away a unanimous-decision victor and the new WBO Interim light-heavyweight titlist.

Despite the punishing nature of their first fight, Buatsi would welcome a second bout with Smith and a shot at revenge.

"It just hurt more that I didn't win," Buatsi told Sky Sports. "It was a horrible feeling to have lost.

"I've had a lot of good feedback from people and everything about what a good fight it was. But when you get in a fight like that, a fight that's competitive and close, you wish you'd come out on top."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the thrilling light heavyweight fight between Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi.

It was a gruelling contest, but Buatsi insists he would have gone into a rematch "straight away".

"If they had said do you want to do it again, I would have said yeah. I lost my titles so of course I would have jumped in straight away. But if it happens later on down the line, I'll take it," he said.

Also See:

Now Buatsi has to rebuild, and he is taking on Zach Parker next as he looks to work his way towards world-level contention.

Parker is actually a previous amateur opponent, whom Buatsi beat in the national championships more than a decade ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch how commentators Andy Scott and Matthew Macklin reacted to the Joshua Buatsi-Callum Smith fight.

"I'm not the same fighter, and I'm sure he isn't either. We boxed many years ago as kids," Buatsi said. "I know that he was close to getting that [Canelo Alvarez] fight.

"Parker's no walk in the park. It's for me to go away, to work hard, come back November 1 and put on a show."

As well as his hoped-for rematch with Smith, victory could lead Buatsi to a long-awaited clash with his London rival Anthony Yarde.

"I'm available to all of them," Buatsi said. "I want to box these people. Right now, November 1 it's Parker, after that throw all the names at me and I'll say yes to all of them.

"For me it's [the aim] to get back up there and get into these fights again."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract