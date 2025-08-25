Dillian Whyte rules out retirement and vows 'I'll be back' after this month's defeat to Moses Itauma

Dillian Whyte had ruled out retirement and vowed to return to boxing after defeat to Moses Itauma.

Whyte, a former world title challenger, suffered a first-round knockout loss to rising heavyweight star Itauma in Riyadh that sparked debate about his future in the sport.

But the Brixton man, who has previously challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley stadium, has publicly affirmed that he plans to fight on.

"This is not where my story ends," Whyte declared. "I may have lost this fight, but not the fire that built me."

Whyte had held talks over rematches with Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker earlier this year and an impressive comeback victory could propel him back into contention for another major fight.

Whyte beat Parker back in 2018, dropping the current WBO Interim titlist twice and rising from the canvas himself in the final round to win a unanimous decision.

He also has a famous rivalry with Joshua. Whyte handed Joshua a first defeat in the early stages of their amateur careers. They clashed in a memorable 2015 British title fight and were due to box again as professionals in 2023 before an anti-doping violation saw that rematch called off. When Whyte was cleared to box, he beat Ebenezer Tetteh in Gibraltar before agreeing to fight Joe Joyce.

After an injury forced him out of the Joyce fight, Whyte took on Itauma.

"Thank you to everyone who's been standing by me through the highs and the lows," Whyte said on Monday.

"I'll be back."