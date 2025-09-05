Chris Eubank Jr wants to fight either Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford in 2026: 'I’m here to fight the big names'

Chris Eubank Jr is targeting the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford super-fight.

Pound-for-pound star Crawford is jumping up in weight to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super-middleweight title on September 14 in Las Vegas.

Brighton's Eubank Jr believes he will be able to box the Canelo-Crawford winner next year.

"It's a big fight and it's a fight that I'm looking at closely because after I dispatch Conor Benn for the second time either one of those two men, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, I would love to share the ring with in 2026," Eubank told Sky Sports.

"I'm here to fight the big names. I want the biggest fights. I want the fights that the fans want to see and Canelo Alvarez is the name in the sport right now. If Crawford wins he's the name in the sport and I would want to take him on so I'll be watching closely."

His first port of call will be a second fight with Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on November 15.

Eubank warned his rival that he's "got a few tricks up my sleeve".

"We have a new game plan, we have a new set of skills that we're going to employ," Eubank said.

"I signed for it. It was always going to be an objective of mine to make the fight so spectacular that people wanted to see the rematch. The fight lived up to expectations and now we get to go out there and do it again."

He continued: "I'm excited, I really am. This is one of those fights that doesn't come around a lot, this type of rivalry, it's hard to build. It's never happened before where you've got two sons who have followed in their fathers' footsteps and lived up to the expectation.

"A lot of times these type of huge fights, they kind of fall a bit flat. We didn't do that. We put it all on the line, the fans loved it and now they get to see it again in a couple of months' time."

Eubank won the first fight on a unanimous points decision. But he wants to bring their rivalry to a definitive conclusion. Eubank doesn't expect the rematch to lead to a third fight.

"Any type of significant victory and I don't see a trilogy," he said. "But who knows? It could be another fight of the year contender and then we might have to do it again.

"But my job is to go out there and take this guy out."