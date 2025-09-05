Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather announce exhibition | 'It's going to be detrimental to his health'
Mike Tyson will turn 60 next year, Floyd Mayweather is 48, both are far apart in weight, but the former champions intend to meet in an exhibition bout next year; "I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to," Tyson said
Friday 5 September 2025 10:28, UK
Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather intend to meet in the ring in 2026.
Boxing production company CSI Sports announced the bout between Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, and Mayweather, 48, but did not give a venue or any details of a date, beyond saying it would take place in the spring.
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, who lost on points to Jake Paul in an eight-round bout in November 2024, said: "This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen.
"Boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable - and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.
"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening."
Mayweather won world titles across five different weights, going unbeaten during his 50-fight career which ended with a victory over MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.
He said: "I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy.
"You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing.
"This exhibition will give the fans what they want."