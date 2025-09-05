Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather announce exhibition | 'It's going to be detrimental to his health'

Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather intend to meet in the ring in 2026.

Boxing production company CSI Sports announced the bout between Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, and Mayweather, 48, but did not give a venue or any details of a date, beyond saying it would take place in the spring.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, who lost on points to Jake Paul in an eight-round bout in November 2024, said: "This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen.

"Boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable - and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has defeated one of the greatest-ever fighters, ex-heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson, who is more than twice his age.

"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening."

Mayweather won world titles across five different weights, going unbeaten during his 50-fight career which ended with a victory over MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He said: "I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy.

"You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing.

"This exhibition will give the fans what they want."