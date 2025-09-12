Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Amir Khan tips American for legacy-making undisputed super-middleweight title win
Terence Crawford is jumping through divisions to box Canelo Alvarez for undisputed super-middleweight supremacy in Las Vegas; former world champion Amir Khan is the only boxer to have fought both Canelo and Crawford and he gives his verdict on their contest
Friday 12 September 2025 17:21, UK
Terence Crawford could secure a remarkable legacy in boxing when he steps up to super-middleweight to challenge Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed world title.
Crawford has been an undisputed champion twice before, at super-lightweight and welter. But he's jumping up three divisions from his natural weight. This will be his first contest at 168lbs. The highest weight he's competed at before was 154lbs, and he's only boxed there once.
But former world champion Amir Khan, the only man to have boxed both, is tipping Crawford to upset Canelo.
- Chantelle Reid secures first medal for GB at Worlds
- AJ targets early 2026 return before 'roll of the dice' Fury mega-fight
- Got Sky? Watch LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
"I've always said both fighters are great, they're both great at what they do. When I fought Canelo he was easier to hit, he had slow feet but fast hands. I never expected him to have the fast hands he had. He has a lot of power. That's one thing Crawford has to worry about. The size and the power," Khan told Sky Sports News.
But he added: "I saw a picture of Crawford where he was weighing around 180lbs. He looked strong, looked big and I think he holds the weight well. He's another fighter that's very strong, very powerful.
"I do lean more towards Crawford in this fight because he's the fresher fighter. He hasn't been in too many wars, like Canelo's been in.
"But look, this is top level boxing so I don't know who's going to win but I do lean more towards Crawford."
'This is the one'
The American knows that this will be the most important contest of his career. He believes winning it would make him one of the all-time greats.
"This is the one," Crawford told The Associated Press. "The greatest of all the fights that I done fought.
"Terence Crawford's legacy, you know, pre-Canelo fight - he's a Hall of Famer, first ballot, period," he continued. "Terence Crawford defeating Canelo Alvarez, I mean, he's one of the all-time greats, period."
He knows, however, that Canelo will be seriously motivated: "You know, he don't want a smaller guy dethroning him from his undisputed status.
"He's got a lot to lose, I got a lot to win. I got a lot to lose, he's got a lot to win.
"For me to capture that victory and that magnitude, it's going to be so good."