World Boxing Championships: Chantelle Reid guarantees at least a bronze medal after quarter-final win in Liverpool

Chantelle Reid has secured Team GB's first medal at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Reid is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after she sealed a unanimous victory over Mengge Zhang of China in her light-middleweight quarter-final.

The 27-year-old had booked her place in the last eight with a victory over Poland's Barbara Marcinkowska on Sunday.

"It's such a blessing and so grateful to be here," said Reid. "Just can't thank GB enough for the preparation for this competition. And thank you to my corner, Graham, you've been amazing so far and I can't wait to finish this competition with you.

"We're going for gold. I can't see myself leaving the competition with anything less so I'm just going to put that work in and I've got three days to recover from the three bouts that I've already and go for two more fights, and then I'm done.

"I'm grateful to be here and obviously for my primary school teacher for persuading me and encouraging me to come back to GB and go again for the next Olympics and try and get that gold medal I missed out on.

"I feel like I'm flying. I feel fast, strong at the weight cut down from 75kg to now, feeling amazing at 70kg.

"I'll rest up and go again in a couple days and focus on changing that medal to gold."