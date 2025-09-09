Chantelle Cameron tells Katie Taylor: Only Jake Paul can make Croke Park fight happen

Chantelle Cameron believes that her promoter, Jake Paul, is the only person who can stage a Croke Park stadium fight for Katie Taylor.

It has been one of the Irish superstar's ambitions to fight in that stadium in her home country, but so far that dream setting has not materialised.

Cameron is convinced that, if Taylor agrees to a trilogy contest, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions company could bring the fight to Croke Park.

"She does deserve her Croke Park swansong," Cameron told Sky Sports. "I feel like Jake Paul is the only one who's going to give her that opportunity, the only one who's going to invest all that money for her to have that night."

She added: "I would much rather box Katie on neutral ground. But she is the champion. She is the star. I'm just going to have to do what I have to do. I've done it before, I can do it again."

In 2023 Cameron handed Taylor a first professional defeat, only for the Irish star to win their rematch.

She has called on Taylor for a third fight. "As a fighter, in my heart, I know that we have unfinished business," Cameron said.

"Are you boxing for legacy? Are you boxing for popularity and do you care what the fans want? Where the fans want to see this fight and for women's boxing it's the real trilogy. It's one a piece. It's not 2-0, any of that."

Since their two bouts, Cameron has racked up three wins and picked a WBC Interim title to become the mandatory challenger for the full WBC super-lightweight championship that Taylor holds.

The WBC have granted Taylor a 21-day extension to conclude those negotiations, though Cameron is not hopeful.

"There's been zero talks," she complained. "You have to hand the torch over at some point. Everybody deserves fair opportunities.

"I don't know why she doesn't vacate the belt now," she continued. "My team could be negotiating a fight for me now to defend the WBC.

"I'm good enough to beat Katie again. Katie's comments about me not being able to sell out a stadium, etc, etc. That again is just ego. Because she's lost to a nobody before, as in me, so why would she want to do it again? It's just excuses after excuses.

"It eats her up. As much as I want my revenge on Katie, I literally want to avenge my loss. I would do anything to get her back in the ring and beat her again.

"I don't think Katie and her team can handle the fact that they lost to me, they lost to a nobody, they lost to somebody who 'can't sell out a stadium,' who 'can't sell tickets'.

"Now it feels very personal."