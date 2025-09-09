Anthony Joshua lashes out at 'dippy' Tyson Fury in social media callout | 'I'll be back hopefully punching his head in!'

Anthony Joshua has reignited his feud with Tyson Fury in a public callout.

In a social media post, Joshua commended Joseph Parker before condemning "his dippy mate" Tyson Fury.

Joshua has not boxed since last year's defeat to Daniel Dubois. But he wrote on Instagram: "To my supporters, I'll be back to lace up my boots and put on my gloves sooner than later, hopefully punching Fury's head in and dancing round his flicker jab with ease."

The former heavyweight champion is expected to return to boxing early next year, with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn telling Sky Sports that they are aiming for a major fight in the summer with Tyson Fury still their target.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury was seen at Doncaster Racecourse, where he was asked when we can next expect to see him back in the ring

Joshua's former opponent, Joseph Parker is fighting Fabio Wardley next, risking his position as the mandatory challenger for undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"I'm proud of Joe Parker, even though he is a competitor. Real recognises real. He's in the game to fight whoever, whenever and that's the DNA of a real general. Unlike his dippy mate Tyson Fury," Joshua said.

"I would [discredit] his career/record in minutes but I'll leave that for a potential Gloves Are Off if he ever comes back and fights Big Femi [Joshua]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Logan and David Adeleye discuss the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis and whether this may make room for an Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight

He added: "Fabio Wardley, respect to you as well. Bro was working in recruitment helping your dad get a job [a couple of] years ago.

"Let that be a testament to show nothing is impossible (if you can have a scrap ha, ha)."

Team Usyk hit back at dancing criticism

Oleksandr Usyk's team have insisted that the medical extension for his mandatory defence of the WBO heavyweight world title is justified.

Usyk, the undisputed champion, is due to make a defence against the WBO's mandatory challenger, currently Joseph Parker, next.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk seemed to be enjoying himself as he danced with Ukraine singer Nadya Dorofeeva on stage despite apparently being injured

But the WBO have granted Usyk a 90-day extension for those negotiations on medical grounds.

Joseph Parker raised questions after footage of Usyk dancing subsequently emerged. But Sergey Lapin, the CEO of Ready to Fight, Usyk's promotional company, insisted: "Usyk has not been prescribed bed rest; he is allowed to take part in charity sporting events and engage in moderate physical activity. But it's obvious that dancing or attending events is not the same as a three-month training camp for a title fight."

Lapin explained: "We thank the WBO for carefully reviewing the case and our arguments. On July 19, 2025, Oleksandr Usyk fought a title bout for the third time in 14 months and once again became the undisputed champion of the world.

"These victories came at the cost of immense discipline, dedication, and gruelling camps - the first of which lasted nearly nine months due to repeated postponements. Such strain requires proper and sufficiently long rehabilitation."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joseph Parker questions why Oleksandr Usyk was 'dancing' after their fight was postponed due to an injury, with the Kiwi fighting Fabio Wardley instead

In an indication that Usyk is willing to fight the Parker-Wardley winner next, and not give up one of the four world titles he holds, Lapin said: "Oleksandr has earned the time to recover. And after that, fans will see him back in the ring - ready for new great fights. Right now, our team is considering new opportunities and an exciting location to stage another fight for the undisputed world championship.

"In the meantime, we wish good luck to Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley - may the best man win."