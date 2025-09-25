Chantelle Cameron must defend new world title against Sandy Ryan as Katie Taylor steps back

Chantelle Cameron has been upgraded to WBC super-lightweight world titlist as Katie Taylor becomes ‘champion in recess’.

Cameron was the WBC Interim titlist at 140lbs and the mandatory challenger for the full title that Taylor held.

The 39-year-old Taylor completed a trilogy of victories over Amanda Serrano in July and isn't expected to box again this year. Her new status as 'champion in recess' means that while the world title can remain active at 140lbs, the WBC would grant the Irish star a world title shot if she chooses to return to the division.

Cameron has been instructed to make her first defence of the title against British rival Sandy Ryan.

It means the prospect of a third fight between Cameron and Taylor, at least in the near-term, has receded.

In 2023 Cameron handed Taylor a first professional defeat, only for the Irish star to win their rematch.

Cameron has been on a run of three good wins since then, picking up the WBC Interim belt as she pushed for a shot at the titles she used to hold.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman explained: "She [Taylor] let us know that she plans to take some time away from the ring to attend to personal matters. The fight she was obligated to take was against Chantelle Cameron, by naming her Champion in Recess, we will order Sandy Ryan to fight Cameron."

World champion Mikaela Mayer outpointed Sandy Ryan to retain her WBO welterweight title.

Ryan is a former world champion up at welterweight, who lost two exciting fights to Mikaela Mayer in New York and Las Vegas, before bouncing back with a win over Jade Grierson earlier this month.

'Champion in recess' explained

A 'champion in recess' is a recognition the WBC grants to boxers who have had an outstanding career and achieved elite status in the sport.

It is not a regular championship title defended in the ring, but rather a lifetime honour given in specific situations, such as injuries, personal issues that will keep them away from the sport for some time, moving weight class etc.

The 'champion in recess' designation allows the title to be vacated so other fighters can compete for it and keep the division active, while granting the boxer a special status and the possibility of returning to fight for the belt in the future.