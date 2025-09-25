Joseph Parker wants revenge against Anthony Joshua and has 'unfinished business' with Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker still believes a rematch with former conqueror Anthony Joshua can happen.

In 2018 Parker was beaten for the first time as a professional when he lost his WBO world championship to Joshua.

In the subsequent years he has fought his way back into world title contention and, after winning a WBO Interim title, he is currently the mandatory challenger for the heavyweight championship he used to hold.

But he still craves the chance to avenge that loss to Joshua and AJ has recently described Parker as "a competitor" for him.

New Zealand's Parker believes Joshua is a fight that could be made, potentially even for a world title if undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk were to vacate any of the belts in his possession.

"I've been wanting a rematch with Joshua," Parker told Sky Sports. "I want to avenge those losses.

"I know AJ's another big fight, I don't really care who I fight, just make sure it's someone who's top five in the world."

Parker has never been keen for the WBO title to become vacant and for his Interim belt to be upgraded to the full world championship.

"It's a bargaining chip, being the champion of the world," Parker acknowledged, but he added: "You want to win it so it would be nice to fight someone to win it. I know you can get elevated to it and it gives you a bit more bargaining power. But it would be nice to fight for it."

The WBO have ruled that the winner of Parker's fight with Fabio Wardley next month will be the mandatory challenger for their world title and that Usyk must take that defence next if he is to retain their championship.

"They're saying the winner of this fight gets Usyk next. They can say whatever they want to say, but Usyk holds the decision who he wants to fight," Parker reflected.

"That fight's there but it's whoever Usyk wants to fight. For now I'm just going to fight who's in front of me and just enjoy it all."

Joshua, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois have all lost to Usyk, but Parker is adamant that he poses the greatest threats to the Ukrainian.

"If that opportunity came I feel like I can show something different," Parker said. "Experience, skill, belief, power, speed, movement, I feel like I'm getting better and better as a fighter even though now I'm 12 years in the game.

"I know what I can do. I back myself and believe in what I can do. But that'll be there once I do this fight."

He is not banking on his shot at Usyk happening, though he didn't suggest the heavyweight world champion was avoiding him.

"Usyk's faced everyone, cruiserweight division, heavyweight division, you can't say that he's scared, maybe he's just calculated in the options that he has," Parker mused.

"He says one more fight but I'm sure that the way that he trains and the way that he looks after himself, he's still got a lot to give and he's shown that in the fights he's had.

"He showed way more power, sitting down on his shots and got Dubois out of there. So even at 38 years old, the way that he looks after his body and the way that he trains, he's got the perfect formula."

His ultimate target is Usyk, but Parker acknowledges he has other options if that can't be made.

"Usyk is the one because he's got all the belts but there are so many other big fights out there. There's [Agit] Kabayel. I haven't fought [Filip] Hrgovic, he's just had a good win. There are many fights out there that we can have after this one," Parker reflected.

Parker was due to box Dubois for the IBF title earlier this year, only for the Briton to pull out just two days before the fight. Although Dubois no longer holds that championship, Parker is still willing to revisit boxing him.

"There is unfinished business and if he wants to get it on we definitely can," the New Zealander said.

Pre-fight party? Considering the pre-fight party or “gathering” Dubois had before his fight with Usyk, Parker said: “Every fighter approaches a fight differently. There’s no way I would have done that. Not in this life or the next!”

"There's no point avoiding fights," Parker explained. "Whatever they put in front of me, I'll take.

"Obviously I'm very close now to fighting for the championship of the world but I just don't want to wait around.

"That's another way of getting closer to the championship of the world - beating whoever's in front of me."