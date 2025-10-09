Tyson Fury wants to come back to boxing next year, says promoter Frank Warren

Tyson Fury intends to return to the sport in 2026, says promoter Frank Warren.

Fury has had two separate reigns as a heavyweight world champion, after winning unified titles against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and beating Deontay Wilder in 2020.

But last year he twice lost to current undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk and at the start of 2025 announced that he would retire from boxing.

Fury has stayed away from the sport this year, but promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the former heavyweight kingpin hopes to fight again.

"We had a couple of conversations about it, where I hadn't for a long time. We had a couple and he's indicated that he wants to fight next year," Warren told the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.

"He won't fight this year, for obvious reasons, with what he's got going on, but he's indicated he'd like to do that and we'll revisit that I think before the end of the year and see where we go."

A major fight that has always been attached to Fury's name is the possibility of finally boxing his great British rival Anthony Joshua.

Speculating on potential opponents for Fury in 2026, Warren said: "The obvious one is Joshua because everybody wanted to see that fight and wants to see that fight. That's an obvious one."

He added: "To be blunt, it's all about the money. That's what it's all about. These guys, at this stage of their career and this stage of their life, it's tough. When you get older, it's tough. You're in the gym, you're working hard. To get yourself to do that you've got to be incentivised.

"What incentivises professional boxers is money, that's why they're professionals."

But in addition to compensation, Fury would also be motivated by the prospect of a trilogy with Usyk. The Ukrainian remains the only professional opponent to have beaten Fury.

Warren agrees that a third bout with Usyk would appeal to Fury. "The Usyk fights were quality fights, really good, and they were close fights," the promoter said.

"I don't care what anybody says, they were close fights. They were [very] good fights. I could watch those again.

"If he wants to fight," Warren concluded of Fury. "I'd love to see him back in the ring but whatever he does, he's got to be happy."