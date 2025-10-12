Tommy Welch warns Richard Riakporhe ahead of heavyweight clash: 'My job is to do the unexpected'
Richard Riakporhe challenged for a world title at cruiserweight but Tommy Welch has promised him a real heavyweight test next month; Welch will meet Riakporhe on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr versus Conor Benn undercard at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium next month
Monday 13 October 2025 17:25, UK
Unbeaten heavyweight Tommy Welch is heading into the biggest night of his career when he fights Richard Riakporhe on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
For Brighton native Welch, it has been a long and at times frustrating journey up to their November 15 fight, but things are about to change.
"Two of my good friends, Chris and Conor, are fighting. Chris is someone I've grown up with, someone who's been in my gym and part of my life all my boxing career. My cousin is still a big part of their camp," Welch told Sky Sports.
"I wanted to fight Riakporhe, so we started to push and made it happen in collaboration with Chris and his team. Riakporhe's team liked the offer.
"I'm ranked No 10 in the WBC bridgerweight rankings. He hasn't really had a test moving from cruiserweight to heavyweight yet. He sees me as a perfect fit for him on the way up."
On fighting on such an exciting night of boxing, Welch's excitement is clear.
"I'm honoured to be on the undercard of Chris and Conor. It's a historic event, and they're two people I have a lot of respect for. The fact that my dad, Chris Eubank Sr, and Nigel Benn all fought around the same time, and now I'm fighting on the same card as their sons, it's all connected. It's the biggest fight card in the UK this year," he said.
Tommy's father, Scott, a former world title challenger himself, has been guiding his son with the kind of measured patience that only experience allows.
"I've seen everything in this game," he said. "All I want is what's best for him. If there'd been an opportunity earlier, great, but I think we're in a better place now. He's in the right mindset, he knows what this means and what's on the line.
"He's more experienced after everything he's been through. He's got to take this with both hands and put everything on the line.
"He turned pro at 25, almost 26, and now, three or four years into the pros, he's getting this big shot. It's the perfect time. He's in his prime, and I really believe we're in a great place."
Tommy agrees: "I've sparred everyone that's been a champion. World champions, prospects, I've mixed it with all of them. I've sparred people that have beaten Riakporhe. I've sparred people that have beaten the person that's beaten Riakporhe. I've sparred everyone but him. Styles make fights and this will be a great one."
While most onlookers will make Riakporhe a heavy favourite, having fought at a considerably higher level than Welch, the 30-year-old sees plenty of advantages on his side.
"I've been more active, I've got youth on my side. He's at the tail end of his career, giving it another shot at heavyweight and looking for redemption. But I'm still building," he said.
"Everyone expects him to win. My job is to do the unexpected."
The man nicknamed "Hell Boy" insists: "I've been building to be on this level for so long and I sleep better now because all the frustration has disappeared. It's been tough wanting to get here while doors kept closing, but now it's time to prove we're here to stay.
"No risk, no reward. Four and a half years a pro, sixteen fights, sixteen different styles in all sorts of places, I've learned my apprenticeship slowly but surely. No rushes, no slip-ups.
"I've laid the foundations. Now it's time to build the house."