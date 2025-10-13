Ellie Scotney's historic undisputed world championship fight with Mayelli Flores postponed

Ellie Scotney’s historic undisputed world title fight with Mayelli Flores has been postponed.

Scotney, the unified WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titlist, will become the youngest British boxer ever to fight for the undisputed world championship when she does take on WBA belt-holder Flores.

They were due to box on the undercard of Jake Paul's exhibition with Gervonta Davis on November 14, but with Scotney sustaining an injury in training, their fight will be put back.

Both fighters and their teams remain committed to delivering this historic fight, and a new date will be confirmed shortly.

Undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson will take Scotney's place on the November 14 bill in Miami. She will defend her titles against Amanda Galle.

After losing to Scotney in 2023, Johnson beat Nina Hughes twice before unifying the four major belts against Shurretta Metcalf. Johnson stopped Metcalf at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of Katie Taylor's third fight with Amanda Serrano.

Image: Ellie Scotney wins her first world title against Cherneka Johnson

"'Sugar Neekz' Johnson is set to become Australia's first-ever defending undisputed champion in the four-belt era, while Canada's top 118lb contender Amanda Galle has the opportunity to make a global name for herself and become the first Canadian born undisputed champion," said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder and CEO of Most Valuable Promotions.

"Even with the short notice, this will be a non-stop all action fight with both fighters ready to make a statement and go to war on Friday, November 14.

"We wish Ellie Scotney a speedy recovery and look forward to fully supporting her return soon as she continues her mission toward undisputed.

"Jake vs Tank is a testament to fighters who are redefining limits and chasing greatness, and we look forward to making history together at the Kaseya Center."

Image: Scotney beats Mexico's Yamileth Mercado in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Catford's Ellie Scotney told Sky Sports: "All that matters is I win and I'm crowned undisputed champion.

"There's only been so many undisputed world champions and it's something that I've been chasing since I ever looked at boxing.

"I've got to be smart but at the right time press the fight. I know the best of me is just that," Scotney continued. "Not go too Catford and get involved too soon!

"I've done it champion to champion to champion. I don't think many do it that way. I've never fought for a vacant belt. Knowing you've got the final piece now but you've earned every step. But this is the most important and the hardest one."

Hard-punching contender Avious Griffin will also now box Justin Cardona on the Paul vs Davis undercard.