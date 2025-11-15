Conor Benn knocks Chris Eubank Jr down twice as he takes rematch revenge at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Conor Benn dominated Chris Eubank Jr to win their rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Benn added the final flourish to a controlled performance, sending Eubank down to the canvas twice in the 12th and final round.

He took a unanimous decision victory to conclude their rivalry, winning 119-107, 118-108 and 116-110.

Eubank Jr and Conor Benn built up a rivalry of their own as they followed in the footsteps of their famous fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, whose saga lit up British boxing in the 1990s.

Animosity has festered between Conor Benn and Eubank Jr themselves. After Benn returned an anti-doping violation their first fight was called off when it was originally due to take place in 2022.

Once Benn's suspension in the UK was lifted, and they set the fight for April of this year, Eubank slapped him with an egg to goad him further.

Image: Eubank Jr and Conor Benn built a rivalry of their own (Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Eubank's relationship with his father had publicly fractured but after a private reconciliation, Senior made a surprise appearance at the first fight, joining his son for an iconic ringwalk.

Eubank went on to score a points victory in their first fight, that left Benn looking for his revenge and Eubank hoping to win even more convincingly second time around.

Eubank, who struggled with the weight and the rehydration clause ahead of the last fight, looked in fine condition for this rematch but his boxing became increasingly flat and tired as the rounds progressed.

He didn't rush in the first round, trying jabs, dabbing a right cross out and moving from side to side.

Benn though worried him with a left-right combination in the second round and Eubank shoved him over, a push to repel him.

Benn cleaved at Eubank's body with hooks, and then darted in a sharp left that caught Eubank's chin.

The smaller man went upstairs with success, a one-two flying to the head. Looking the more comfortable, Benn launched attacks from the centre of the ring.

Benn's work grew increasingly assured as he began to land with a regularity that must have alarmed Eubank.

But Eubank Jr couldn't find the same intensity he'd had in the first fight. Benn bagged rounds and sustained a strong volume of attacks.

Image: Conor Benn tags Chris Eubank Jr with his jab (Photos: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

In the seventh round, he smashed a huge one-two into Eubank's chin, turning his head away. Eubank fired back but Benn finished the round taunting his opponent with a smile.

Eubank needed to stir up more urgency, as Benn in the eighth round fired in punches with spite, the cross arrowing into Eubank's stomach, his jab scoring high.

Again Benn rattled him with a one-two, and Eubank had to hold him in a clinch to snuff out the assault.

In the final 30 seconds, Eubank managed to wade onto the front foot. He put himself in the firing line, driving his right cross down on Benn.

Late on in the fight, Benn still boxed dynamically, keeping his shape as he thew. Eubank slugged with him in patches, winging punches in.

Image: Eubank Jr reaches for Benn with a left hook

A Benn one-two hit, and Eubank swiped a right over to keep him away.

In the final round Eubank, seemingly languishing far behind on the cards, forced himself onto the front foot, swinging. He needed to pluck an extraordinary punch out from somewhere. But it was Benn who found it.

A hard Benn right snagged him, and Eubank chopped his own back hand up. Once again the pace slackened off until Benn caught Eubank suddenly.

That ignited the fight. Hard strikes shook up Eubank, leaving him wobbling and he toppled over. Benn then went after him with wild hooks as the stadium, which finally had the moment it had been waiting for, erupted around them.

Benn's right smashed in straight and he hacked his back hand down to knock Eubank over a second time.

Eubank made it through the fight, but Benn had secured a clear decision.

Image: Benn celebrates after beating Eubank Jr

'This is the end'

Their rivalry must be over now. "It's been some journey and I feel like this is the end of the Benn-Eubank saga. It's done and finished. It's over. This ends here," Benn said afterwards.

"This wouldn't have been what it was without Chris and without our dads. This is generational. This is history. Credit to Chris. That's all I've got to say.

"Not bad for two silver spoon kids."

A reflective Eubank Jr said: "I've been through hell and back to get to this night and it is what it is.

"I tried my best and listen, the kid fought hard. He fought tough. He's got power. This kid was bigger than me on the scales. I don't know how he did it.

"We put on a show and Conor Benn was the best man tonight."

Undercard action

Chorley's Jack Catterall prevailed in an all-action clash with Ekow Essuman. The Nottingham welterweight's onslaught forced the languid southpaw to work at a pace. But Catterall found the mark for his punches early and a southpaw left, set up by a lead hook, blasted Essuman onto his back in the fourth round.

But with great heart and tremendous conditioning, Essuman stormed back. He managed to set about Catterall and opened a bad cut by the side of the southpaw's eye with a right hand. Essuman even managed to bundle Catterall through the ropes.

But in the 11th round, Catteral knocked over Essuman when the referee had called break but then blasted his opponent through the ropes for a brutal knockout finish 50 seconds into the stanza.

Adam Azim chalked up another stoppage victory in his burgeoning unbeaten professional career. He bossed late replacement Kurt Scoby over the course of the first half of their contest, plying him diligently with jabs, sinking in the odd strong hook to the body.

Image: Adam Azim hurts Kurt Scoby

He ramped up his work in the second half, stepping in close to rip home uppercuts and further hooks. After repeated warnings, referee Howard Foster took a point off Scoby.

In the final round Azim cycled through his repertoire, hitting in head shots and a left hook shook up Scoby. Under pressure, the American sank to a knee, a delayed reaction to a further left hook.

The referee saw no need to prolong his torment and waveD the bout off at 2.01 of the last round.

Londoner Richard Riakporhe was a hard-hitting cruiserweight. He's carried that power up to heavyweight. His right hands were too much for Tommy Welch to take.

Image: Richard Riakporhe celebrates his victory

Although the Brighton man charged out to meet him on at the opening bell, Riakporhe smashed Welch down to the canvas three times in the second round to hand Welch a first professional defeat.

Ishmael Davis managed to overcome Sam Gilley to win a unanimous decision after 12 rounds, securing Davis the British and Commonwealth super-welterweight championships.

Joe Gallagher protégé Mikie Tallon opened the show, taking out Fezan Shahid in the sixth round with a tremendous uppercut.