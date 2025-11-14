Joseph Parker fails drugs test: Former heavyweight world champion tested positive for traces of cocaine on day of Fabio Wardley defeat

Joseph Parker has failed a drugs test after traces of cocaine were discovered in a routine test given to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency, a source has confirmed to Sky Sports News.

It is understood the date of the test was on the day of the New Zealand heavyweight's fight against Fabio Wardley, which the Briton won last month.

The news of Parker's failed test only emerged on Friday.

Sky Sports News has contacted Parker's manager and Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions for comment.

Parker, 33, is a former world champion, who lost his belt to Anthony Joshua in 2018, but he went into his fight against Wardley in arguably the best form of his career.

After a punishing loss to Joe Joyce in 2022, Parker won his last six contests prior to Wardley, picking up victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang among them, as well as winning the WBO Interim strap.

He was due to challenge then IBF belt-holder Daniel Dubois in February, only for Dubois to fall ill just days before the fight was meant to take place.

Parker put his position as the WBO mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk on the line by taking the fight against Wardley.

It was a gamble that backfired and news of his failed drugs test now leaves major questions over the New Zealand heavyweight's future in the sport.