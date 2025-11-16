Conor Benn beats Chris Eubank Jr but still wants to emulate his father and win WBC world championship

Conor Benn will target a world title at welterweight after beating Chris Eubank Jr in their middleweight rematch.

Benn filled out into the division for his second consecutive fight with Eubank Jr, but now wants to pursue a championship shot at 147lbs.

"I fancy Mario Barrios for the WBC world title," Benn declared of his welterweight ambitions, before adding: "Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Devin Haney... all of them can get it any day of the week and twice on Sundays."

Benn hasn't actually made the welterweight limit since boxing Chris van Heerden in 2022.

He was suspended after an anti-doping violation before he was originally due to box Eubank Jr that year and in the four fights he's had subsequently he hasn't weighed less than 150lbs.

"I don't know how long I can make 147 for," he noted. "It's going to be hard of course making 147.

"It's going to be challenging but ultimately that's what we do.

"For me it's let me get that world title, for me that will be a box ticked."

Image: Benn with his father Nigel and trainer Tony Sims

His trainer Tony Sims said: "He boxed outstanding. He's come from a complete novice into a world-level fighter. He jumped up two weights and beat a world-class fighter.

"We want to drop that back down at 147 now and box at his natural weight and win a world title.

"That's the aim now."

The WBC belt, which Barrios retained after drawing with aged great Manny Pacquiao, is particularly appealing to him because his father Nigel Benn was a WBC champion in his legendary career.

"It's the belt I would love to win," Benn said. "It would be some moment for me."

Image: Benn exults after his unanimous decision triumph

Fighting the son of his father's great rival, Chris Eubank Sr, Benn got revenge for his April points loss to Junior. He scored a unanimous decision win on Saturday, knocking Eubank Jr down twice in the 12th and final round.

In the process he became the first Benn to beat a Eubank. "All that matters is me, my old man and the family feud," Benn said.

"There was a lot of pressure on me to settle it tonight. I felt the pressure, not from the world, not from anyone, but I just wanted to do the family name proud.

"And I've completed it. Forget everything else. It will forever be in history."

He wants his own saga with Eubank Jr to remain in the past now. Benn ruled out a trilogy fight with him.

"Done. Done," Benn repeated. "I can see him asking for a rematch, but ultimately I think we should just let it lie now. We've done what we had to do.

"We sold out a stadium twice. We've done what it said we were going to do on the tin. Let's just call it a day now."

He concluded: "I feel like I'm going to home and cry. It's been hard, facing my first loss, coming back from adversity. Things you have to do.

"Facing your own demons every single day, that's the hardest fight really."