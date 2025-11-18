Lawrence Okolie offers to spar Jake Paul to 'help him' for Anthony Joshua | 'Maybe he’s got a secret'

World-ranked heavyweight Lawrence Okolie has offered to spar Jake Paul to prepare him for his fight with Anthony Joshua.

Okolie is a former world champion at cruiserweight and also in the new 'bridgerweight' division. He's currently the No 1 ranked heavyweight contender with the WBC.

He's known Joshua for a long-time and from the early days of his amateur career has sparred with the former unified heavyweight world champion.

But he is intrigued to discover what possessed Paul to take on Joshua in a contest.

"It's crazy. I want to go help Jake Paul, give him a chance. I want to go out there to Puerto Rico. What I don't want to happen for him anyway is he gets absolutely destroyed in a round or whatever if AJ turns it on," Okolie said.

"I want him to have a little feeling of what it's like to be in there with a world class heavyweight beforehand.

"I know I have a fight coming up, I think on the same day, but I'll go out for a couple of weeks. I want to know what is it that's allowed Jake Paul to say to himself: I'm going to get in there with a 250lb muscle man from England, this big, towering guy, Olympic gold [medallist], former heavyweight world champion, two-time, in front of millions of fans.

"I need to know. Maybe he's got a secret that I don't know."

He recognises the tremendous degree to which Paul, a social media star who is really a novice professional boxer, should be out of his depth against Joshua.

"I'm not going to sit here and pretend that it's not a crazy difference in skill, difference in size, difference in all different ways," Okolie said.

"But you know what, crazier things have happened. So let's just see."

He doesn't though expect Joshua to start quickly and thinks it could last longer than a round.

"From what I've gathered of AJ I don't think he's going to in there and go: 'I'm going to hit him with a massive right hand and end it in 30 seconds,'" Okolie reflected.

But he added: "I do think though if Jake Paul starts touching him then it'll be okay [let's go]. [Joshua] hasn't been in the ring for a while, maybe he's going to use it as an exercise. However if Jake Paul clips him and doesn't take him out the first time he hits him hard, that's when I think it's going to get interesting.

"If Jake Paul hits him and doesn't take him out with the first one then it's a long night.

"It just seems crazy but crazier things have happened."