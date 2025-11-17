Jake Paul to fight Anthony Joshua on December 19 as YouTuber turned boxer confirms sensational heavyweight fight

Jake Paul has confirmed his audacious fight against Anthony Joshua in Miami on December 19.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will share the ring with former two-time unified world champion Joshua in an eight-round sanctioned fight with 10oz gloves at heavyweight at the Kaseya Center, Florida.

Paul was due to face Gervonta Davis, but the fight was cancelled after a civil lawsuit was filed against the lightweight boxing champion, and Joshua steps in as a formidable replacement opponent.

Image: Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are an unexpected match up

"This isn't an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day," Paul declared.

"A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.

"To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain's Goliath gets put to sleep."

Joshua will be boxing for the first time since his knockout loss to then IBF champion Daniel Dubois. "Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy," Joshua said.

"I took some time out and I'm coming back with a mega show. It's a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I'm here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected.

"Mark my words, you'll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I'm about to break the internet over Jake Paul's face."

Paul fought at heavyweight last November, a points win over Mike Tyson who came out of retirement for a high-profile showdown.

The 28-year-old, who has a 12-1 record, enters the Joshua fight following a career-best victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, a former world champion, by unanimous decision win in June.

Joshua, who hasn't fought since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last September, has twice become a world heavyweight champion during an impressive professional career that has featured 28 victories and four defeats.

Image: Joshua will return to the ring after his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois.

He claimed his first world title in 2016, unifying the WBO, WBA and IBF belts in an epic fight against Wladimir Klitschko the following year. Joshua won those belts back from Andy Ruiz when the American upset him in 2019 and his championship reign was only ended by Oleksandr Usyk, now the undisputed heavyweight titlist.

"Everyone laughed when Jake Paul said in March that he wanted to fight AJ in 2026," Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said.

"Well, plans changed, and in under two weeks, MVP and Netflix have made one of the biggest fights of all-time. Now, as only Jake Paul could and would do, he's fighting one of the most fearsome boxers in the world.

"Joshua has every advantage in this fight, except one - the delusional confidence of Jake Paul, and if anyone can shock the world, it's him.

"This is a global clash between two of the most recognisable figures in the sport, Jake, the face of boxing's new era, and Joshua, the King of UK boxing."

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, said: "They say be careful what you wish for, kind of feel like that's all I need to say.

"Two of the biggest names in the sport will collide on December 19. Whilst I admire Jake's b*****, he's going to find out the hard way in Miami."