Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: YouTuber vows AJ knockout and targets Tyson Fury fight in 2026

Jake Paul promised to knock out Anthony Joshua in their eagerly anticipated fight on December 19 before declaring: "It's going to be me vs Tyson Fury next year."

The pair went face to face at the end of their first press conference, where Paul revealed how he plans to beat the former heavyweight champion.

The former heavyweight world champion will box the social media star in a sanctioned eight-round contest in Miami.

"He is one of the best heavyweights ever, but I believe fighting a smaller man is often harder for a heavyweight because of the speed difference, the footwork, the angles, the head being off-centre," Paul said.

"All that power is great, but I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds - and I believe I can do that. I know I can pick him apart, score points, and make this a great contest.

"Don't respect me just for getting in there; respect me because I'm going to win."

Joshua responded by saying: "Jake is a serious fighter. You cannot underestimate anyone. I need to cut him up, break him up and hurt him. There is nothing more to it. It doesn't matter what anyone else says, I need to do a job."

Paul wants Fury after knocking AJ out

Paul called for a fight against Tyson Fury in 2026 after vowing to knock out Joshua.

In addition to knocking Joshua out, YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul vowed to overthrow promoter Eddie Hearn at the summit of Matchroom Boxing before gate-crashing plans to set up a mouth-watering all-British bout against former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

"It's a massive mistake to look past me," Paul added. "I'm putting a stop to all those plans - don't book flights or hotels. I'm knocking this guy out, becoming the CEO of Matchroom Boxing, changing the plans, and it's going to be me against Tyson Fury next year.

"Look what happened the last time they came to America and the plans they had. Andy Ruiz stopped that. This is Andy Ruiz 2.0."

AJ confirms training with Team Usyk

Joshua, meanwhile, revealed he had joined Oleksandr Usyk's training camp to prepare for his fight with Paul.

Joshua was dethroned as world heavyweight champion against Usyk in 2021 before suffering back-to-back losses against the two-time undisputed Ukrainian.

"I won't be trained by Ben Davison [for the Jake Paul fight]. London is a bit distracting for me. I've been invited to train with Team Usyk, so I've been in Spain.

"He [Usyk] is one of the best in the world, and that's not just down to him but also the team behind him. Gaining insight into how someone has achieved so much has been phenomenal. It's been a great experience and very challenging.

"I don't spar with Usyk - he trains elsewhere."