Lauren Price believes she can fight her way to a dream showdown at Principality Stadium - 'It's possible'
Olympic gold medallist and unified welterweight world champion Lauren Price took to the field ahead of Wales' rugby match with New Zealand at the Principality Stadium at the weekend; The ovation from the crowd has only fuelled her own dream of fighting at the stadium herself
Thursday 27 November 2025 08:13, UK
Lauren Price’s dream of headlining at a stadium felt one step closer to reality when she took to the field at the Principality Stadium just before Wales’ rugby match with New Zealand last weekend.
Looking out at 70,000 fans, hearing the roar of the crowd only fuelled the Olympic gold medallist's own ambitions.
"I can't really put it into words," Price told Sky Sports. "The support I suppose overwhelmed me a little bit.
"It weren't about walking out to the ring and fighting, it was a different kind of feeling.
"I'd love to box here one day."
There is a long way to go before a fight of that magnitude is possible. But Price is already building a fervent fanbase in Wales and, after unifying three world championship belts against Natasha Jonas most recently, she is being successful at the highest level of the sport.
Price has a growing rivalry with Mikaela Mayer, who holds the fourth welterweight world championship.
Boxing her for the undisputed title could eventually lead Price to Claressa Shields, her predecessor as Olympic middleweight gold medallist. That kind of fight might have the potential to fill a stadium one day.
"I actually think now it's possible as well. Rob [McCracken, her trainer] always says to me think big and that's me thinking big. Some people might think I'm off my head," Price said.
"I believe that we'll get there."
Shields' 2022 fight with Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London proved to be a major event. The American superstar could be tempted to revisit boxing in the Britain for an even bigger occasion.
"To have that in Wales in a stadium, it'll be pretty special," Price said. "We've got to look at it logically as well. That fight will probably be the biggest payday, us selling out a stadium. Fighting on that financially it can secure us for our future."
Shields would have to move down in weight and Price come up, so that showdown could still be years in the making. A high-profile undisputed clash with Mayer next year is a more immediate target for the Welsh star.
"I don't shy away from any fight and that's the fight that I want, but beforehand it needs to be built and for both we've earned the right, from what we've achieved so far, to get a good payday out of it as well," Price said.
"If I'm honest I think she's improved as well. Obviously I believe in myself and I believe I win. But it's not going to be an easy fight. But it's a fight I believe I come through on top and I think it's a great fight, not just for women's boxing but boxing in general.
"They come around not very often and you want to make the most of it."