Agit Kabayel declares that he is the best opponent for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk: 'Let's go!'
Agit Kabayel defends the WBC Interim title against Damian Knyba on January 10; Victory will position him to be mandatory challenger for the full WBC world championship held by Oleksandr Usyk; Kabayel is convinced that his winning run makes him the most dangerous opponent for Usyk
Friday 28 November 2025 06:06, UK
Agit Kabayel is adamant that he is the best opponent for unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Kabayel is the holder of the WBC Interim title at heavyweight. If he wins his next fight in January he will be in position to become the mandatory challenger for the full WBC world championship held by Usyk.
Usyk, who vacated the WBO belt but still holds the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight championships, is the leading heavyweight of this generation, having twice gone undisputed in the division.
He has handed defeats to Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, as well as every other opponent he's faced from cruiserweight to heavy.
But Kabayel is unbeaten himself and has been particularly impressive in his rise through the division. His last three bouts have seen him stop Aslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and Zhilei Zhang.
That run has seen many suggest that he has the most potential, out of any heavyweight contender, to give Usyk problems.
"I will stay humble but I think people say Kabayel is the best fight [for Usyk]," Kabayel told Sky Sports. "After the fight with Zhang people understand what is the Kabayel level.
"Frank Sanchez is also a very good boxer," the German added. "I think for me the win over Zhang was bigger.
"I believe in myself. But after the fight with Zhang all the people in boxing say Kabayel is a world-class boxer."
He is not though expecting Usyk to defend against him in the Ukrainian's next fight. But after boxing in Saudi Arabia Kabayel now intends to show what a draw he can be in his home country.
On January 10 he defends his Interim belt against Damian Knyba in Oberhausen. It took him just five days to sell out an arena.
"This is my dream - I bring boxing back to Germany," Kabayel said. "The Kabayel era's started. All the people support Kabayel in Germany."
He wants to demonstrate to Usyk that he can be a commercial draw for a heavyweight championship fight.
"We also have a big market in Germany," the fighter explained. "I think when I fight with the biggest name, we go in a stadium. I think when Usyk's team understand this, maybe after he says: 'Let's go Kabayel, I will fight with you.'
"Usyk didn't say my name in the ring [after beating Dubois]. He will fight with other guys. I don't know why he didn't say my name.
"I think when I make one or two more fights in Germany I'm ready for Usyk. I love big challenges."
He declared: "I say let's go, Kabayel against Usyk. He never lost in his career, I never lost in my career. I think this is the best fight for the fans. But it is what it is."