Teofimo Lopez defends WBO super-lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson in New York on January 31

Teofimo Lopez will defend his WBO super-lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson in New York on January 31.

The unbeaten Stevenson will be bidding to become a a four-weight world champion when he steps up from lightweight to challenge Brooklyn's Lopez, who is making the fourth defence of his WBO belt.

Stevenson, who will also be fighting just a few miles from his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, retained his WBC lightweight belt in July with a unanimous decision win over William Zepeda, while Lopez sealed a points victory over Arnold Barboza Jr in May.

"I have never shied away from a challenge and always chased the biggest fights in the sport because I know I am one of the best boxers in the world," said Stevenson.

"Teofimo Lopez will learn that firsthand on January 31 when I take his belt and show him that there are levels to this game. New York, get ready for a spectacular performance as I take over a fourth straight weight division."

Lopez, who claimed the WBO belt with a unanimous decision win over Scotland's Josh Taylor in June 2023, has made a bold stoppage prediction.

"Duck, Duck, Goose! Are you ready for New York City? Brick city in the concrete jungle, so let's get ready to rumble! The Takeover is here to stay, not play.

"Make Boxing Great Again is my forte. Shakur will fall in nine."