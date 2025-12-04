Nigel Benn, Gennadiy Golovkin and more elected into International Boxing Hall of Fame

Nigel Benn and Gennadiy Golovkin have been elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Benn is a legend of British boxing, renowned for his fierce rivalry with Chris Eubank.

Eubank took a win and a draw in their two bouts but Benn won world titles at middleweight and super-middleweight, where he held the WBC title for four years, ultimately finishing boxing with a 42-5-1 (35) record.

A ferocious puncher, Benn's aggressive style won him a legion of fans.

This year his son Conor fought Chris Eubank Jr, the son of his great rival, losing the first bout and winning the second.

Former champions Antonio Tarver and Golovkin, who made a record-tying 20 consecutive middleweight title defences, are the other headline names in the class that will be enshrined in the museum in Canastota, New York. The ceremony is scheduled for June 14, 2026.

Golovkin was elected in his first year on the ballot in voting by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians.

The native of Kazakhstan went 42-2-1 with 37 KOs. After earning his first title in 2010 in his 19th fight, he remained champion at 160lbs until Canelo Alvarez edged him in 2018 in their second bout. The 20 consecutive defences tied the division record set by Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.

"This is the biggest honour in boxing and the last piece of the puzzle in my career. I'm proud to have a legacy in boxing," Golovkin said after being informed of his induction by the Hall.

Image: Gennadiy Golovkin has been campaigning to save Olympic boxing.

Triple G fought to a draw with Alvarez in their first matchup and lost to him in a challenge for the super-middleweight title in his final fight in 2022 after regaining the middleweight crown.

A silver medallist in the 2004 Olympics, Golovkin was elected last month as president of World Boxing , the organization aiming to run the Olympic boxing tournament at the 2028 Los Angeles Games .

Tarver had multiple title reigns at light-heavyweight, one coming after he knocked out Roy Jones in the second round of their 2004 fight. He won two of his three matchups with Jones, who had long been considered the top fighter in boxing.

Jimmy Clabby, who racked up an 86-21-23 record with 46 KOs before retiring in 1923, and women's boxers Naoko Fujioka and Jackie Nava were also elected. Fujioka was Japan's first five-division champion and went 19-3-1 with 7 KOs. Nava won titles at bantamweight and super-bantamweight in consecutive fights in 2005 to highlight her 40-4-4 career.

Also set to be enshrined are trainers and cut men Russ Anber and Jimmy Glenn, referee Frank Cappuccino and Dr. Edwin "Flip" Homansky, who became just the second physician to be inducted. The first is his wife, Dr. Margaret Goodman.