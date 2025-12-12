David Adeleye targets Fabio Wardley rematch revenge in 2026: 'I get to right my wrong!'

David Adeleye is determined to pursue revenge in a rematch with Fabio Wardley next year.

Wardley handed Adeleye his first loss in their 2023 British heavyweight title fight. Subsequently, after beating Joseph Parker, Wardley has risen to become the WBO world champion.

Wardley is Adeleye's primary target and he hopes to challenge him again in 2026.

"The WBO world champion. That would be nice," Adeleye told Sky Sports.

"He obviously knows he's got a target on his back being world champion. There's so many other people that are going to be hunting him. There's going to be a few people that are in front of me in that race.

"It would be good to get it in 2026. I get to right my wrong."

Image: Filip Hrgovic hurts David Adeleye in their heavyweight bout.

Adeleye took a loss in his last fight to perennial contender Filip Hrgovic. The Londoner managed to hurt Hrgovic but lost a clear unanimous decision. Adeleye however is convinced that he will bounce back from it.

"I don't need to soul-search because I know who I am," Adeleye said. "It didn't go my way. I was [angry, very angry]. But at the end of the day there's certain ways you've got to look at it, got to get back on that horse and carry on riding.

"I know the man I am. I know what I can and can't do in the ring. These are opponents I should be beating. I think moving forward in the future it just helps me have that little drive and fire."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Wardley calls Oleksandr Usyk's decision to relinquish the WBO heavyweight title 'strange' after he was ordered to fight Wardley.

Adeleye will box in Nigeria on December 19 and is looking to put in a statement performance.

"I think it propels me, puts me in good stead for next year. It puts me involved in some big fights. It's about getting back on that horse and getting back in the race," he said. "This fight puts me there, if I put on a performance everyone's going to know.

"Come December 19 people are going to know."