Dalton Smith: WBC champion a level above Adam Azim and would 'smash him to bits', says promoter Frank Smith

Newly-crowned world champion Dalton Smith has assumed a level above Adam Azim and would "smash him to bits" in the ring, according to Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith.

The 28-year-old from Sheffield maintained his unbeaten career with an emphatic fifth‑round knockout of Subriel Matias in Brooklyn to capture the WBC super-lightweight title.

The statement victory on foreign soil has fuelled talk of a blockbuster all‑British showdown with Azim, but Smith's promotional team believes such talk is premature and bordering on disrespectful.

Referencing Azim's decision to relinquish the European super‑lightweight title in April 2024, which quashed a mandatory defence against Smith, Matchroom Boxing's Frank Smith told Sky Sports: "You look back to when that fight was ordered, Dalton was ready for it, he was game. It was Adam Azim's side who pulled out, not Dalton.

"I think now it's wrong to mention Adam Azim on Dalton Smith's level. That's nothing against Adam Azim, I like him a lot, I think he's a very good boxer, but he hasn't done what Dalton Smith has done.

"Dalton has done it the traditional route. He's won the English, the British, the Commonwealth, the European, all of those belts and worked his way into a mandatory position, gone in there against the bogeyman of the division that no one wanted to fight and won a world title on away soil."

Image: Smith - who suffered a cut above his left eye during the fight - could now fight at home in Sheffield

Asked whether a fight with Azim would interest Smith, Frank Smith added: "It comes down to what Dalton Smith wants. He is the world champion who has gone and done it the hard way. He's done everything asked of him.

"It can't be, 'Oh, Adam Azim wants to fight now.' I'm sure he does! He didn't want to fight when it got ordered.

"We promote Dalton Smith, he's our focus. Our job is to deliver the best possible fights for him - the biggest opportunities.

"If the Adam Azim fight is a huge fight in a year's time, is that a fight to look at? For sure. But it's on Dalton Smith's terms. Adam Azim is not really relevant when it comes down to that.

"If Adam Azim goes and wins a world title, it's a huge unification fight. And again, that's not in any way talking him down. I think he's a very good fighter. I think he's got a massive future. But he's just not on Dalton's level right now."

As for how his fighter would fare, he added: "Dalton Smith smashes Adam Azim to bits. No question. All day."

Image: Smith is unbeaten as a pro with his record now standing at 19-0

In terms of a timeline for Dalton Smith's next steps, Frank Smith expressed interest in securing a potential unification fight against the winner of Shakur Stevenson versus Teófimo Lopez, in addition to overcoming mandatory challengers for his WBC belt.

He also revealed that wheels were in motion for a Sheffield summer homecoming for Dalton Smith at Hillsborough, the home of Sheffield Wednesday.

"You've got Shakur against Teofimo taking place on January 31. A unification against the winner of that is a massive fight," he added.

"There's obviously the WBC mandatory at some point against Alberto Puello. Hopefully, we'll get another fight before that. We want the biggest fights possible and he's in that position to be involved in those big fights.

"I think summer time is most realistic. I've been speaking to the Hillsborough team around something there, whether that's next or down the line, let's see.

"July at Hillsborough would be perfect. I think that's the kind of timeframe that works perfectly. He's going to want a bit of a break out of camp because it's been a long time coming, but as soon as the opportunity comes up, he'll be ready to go."