Daniel Dubois could return against Zhilei Zhang who 'absolutely wants' fight against British heavyweight

Daniel Dubois could be on a collision course with Zhilei Zhang who 'absolutely wants' a fight against Britain's former world heavyweight champion.

Dubois has been absent from the ring since his rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last July, but the 28-year-old Londoner might make his return against Zhang.

The 6′ 6″ tall Chinese southpaw, nicknamed 'Big Bang', has indicated his willingness to accept an explosive encounter against Dubois.

"Zhang absolutely wants the Dubois fight," co-manager Terry Lane told Sky Sports.

"It's been on his wishlist for some time now. We've made Queensberry [Frank Warren's promotional team] aware, and let's hope we can get it done."

Zhang suffered a stoppage defeat to Agit Kabayel last February, but has previously demonstrated his punching power in destructive wins over Deontay Wilder and Joe Joyce.

"Zhang versus Dubois would be an absolute banger," said Lane.

"Both are still top guys despite coming off of losses. It makes sense to make."

Trainer Tony Sims believes his fighter Daniel Dubois has the beating of domestic rival Tyson Fury, who has recently announced his latest comeback

Dubois has been preparing for his next fight with new trainer Tony Sims after his reign as IBF champion was ended by a fifth-round knockout loss to Usyk at Wembley.

Frank Warren, who guides the career of Dubois, has also given the green light for his fighter to pursue a clash with Zhang.

Speaking to the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel, Warren said: "I'd like to see him in with 'Big Bang'.

"I think that's a great fight. I like that fight.

"I'd like to see that. Let's see."