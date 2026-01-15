Tyson Fury's comeback would be ruined if he faces the 'phenomenal' power of Daniel Dubois, says trainer Tony Sims

Daniel Dubois would ruin Tyson Fury's comeback with his 'phenomenal' punch power, says new trainer Tony Sims.

Dubois was stopped by Oleksandr Usyk in their July rematch, ending his reign as IBF heavyweight champion, but the 28-year-old has now teamed up with Sims as he targets another major fight in 2026.

Fury has announced his own plans to return this year following back-to-back losses to Usyk, with an opponent and fight date to be announced.

But Sims believes Dubois remains a serious threat to Fury, telling Sky Sports: "I think Daniel can beat anybody. His power is phenomenal. We all know that.

"In the heavyweight scene, anyone can beat anyone.

"Daniel is capable of beating Tyson Fury or anyone he goes against.

"It's going to be an interesting year this year to see who fights who."

Arslanbek Makhmudov, who inflicted a punishing points loss on Dave Allen in his last fight, is reportedly being considered as a potential opponent for Fury.

Trainer Gary Logan feels Makhmudov is the perfect choice for Fury's return, stating: "I would go with Makhmudov. Makhmudov is good. He had a really good performance in the last fight against Dave Allen.

Logan: Makhmudov won't hide from Fury

"He's hittable but he doesn't hide. We're going to see how much that fight [against Allen] has taken out of him.

"If you needed a style for Fury to look good against, against a guy that he doesn't really have to look for, who carries a punch, who carries a sense of danger, then Makhmudov is the guy.

"I think that's a good fight. Fury is so good that you could match him with the kid down the road on the market stall and people would still go and watch him fight.

"Tyson Fury is box office. It's great to have him back and these fights are going to get made. I think Makhmudov suits him, won't have to go looking for him. I think it'll be an entertaining fight."

Fury has been posting daily updates on social media of his preparations.

He plans to weigh under 19 stone for his 38th bout and posted footage of himself on a training run before carrying a tree log on his shoulders as he jogged through a field.