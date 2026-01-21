Deontay Wilder will have 'big problem' if he fights Derek Chisora, says Brit heavyweight's former trainer Don Charles
Deontay Wilder has been linked with a fight against Derek Chisora; The British heavyweight's former trainer Don Charles believes Chisora would be a 'big problem' for Wilder; Chisora is expected to have his 50th and final fight this year
Wednesday 21 January 2026 07:13, UK
Deontay Wilder will have a 'big problem' if he decides to return against Derek Chisora, say the British heavyweight's former trainer Don Charles.
Chisora is expected to have his 50th and final professional fight this year and the 42-year-old has been linked with a explosive encounter against Wilder, the American former WBC champion.
Since defeating Otto Wallin last February, Chisora has been considering his options, which have included a trilogy fight against Dillian Whyte and a WBO title fight against Fabio Wardley.
But when asked if Wilder should view Chisora as a warm up fight, Charles told Sky Sports: "I wouldn't consider Derek, irrespective of where he is in his career, I wouldn't choose him as a comeback fight or a warm-up fight.
"Wilder, especially in his last few fights, certainly shouldn't choose Derek Chisora. Nevertheless, if it's real, let it be."
Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk has declared his desire to face Wilder in the US this year, although Charles believes the Alabama man's future plans would be derailed by Chisora.
"It's a fan friendly fight because of their styles," said Charles. You've got a renowned puncher [Wilder], questionable what he's got left.
"If you ask my opinion, a puncher will always be a puncher. Depending on who Wilder has in front of him, stylistically, would they give him that room to detonate that bomb?
"I believe if he fights Chisora, Chisora will not be on the outside to get tagged with that.
"Wilder is going to have a big problem."
Should Wilder not be Chisora's last opponent, another Brit has expressed his willingness to fight the former Olympic bronze medallist.
Chris Billam-Smith has fought his entire career at cruiserweight but thinks the prospect of fighting for a world title at bridgerweight could tempt Wilder to come down.
"I'd love that fight," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports. "That would be an interesting one. When I've boxed big punchers with a good right hand, I've done alright.
"I stylistically think that would be good for me."