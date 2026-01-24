Tyson Fury says facing heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley is a 'good option' if Anthony Joshua fight doesn't happen
Tyson Fury is expected to return to the ring in April after returning from his latest retirement; Fury had been expected to face Anthony Joshua later in 2026 but the latter's boxing future is in doubt; Fury is eyeing a bout with heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley as an alternative
Saturday 24 January 2026 09:41, UK
Tyson Fury says a fight with heavyweight world champion Fabio Wardley would be a "good option" for him later in 2026 as he plots his return to action.
Having announced his return from a latest 'retirement' that has seen him remain inactive since a December 2024 defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, former champion Fury is expected to return to action in April.
It appears Fury's return will come against a lower-level opponent before he seeks a bigger bout later in the year. That second fight had long been expected to come against Anthony Joshua, but the latter's boxing future is unclear after he was a passenger in a December car crash in Nigeria in which two of his close friends were killed.
- Who is the best option for Fury's comeback fight?
- Latest boxing headlines, reports and highlights
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Wardley told Sky Sports earlier in January that he would be "extremely keen" to take on Fury, who included screenshots of quotes from that interview as he posted on Instagram on Saturday morning.
Fury wrote: "Let's see how I am looking in my return fight, then later in 2026 this [Wardley] would be a good option for me to try become 3 x heavyweight champion.
"@fabiowardley has a hard fight himself coming up soon."
Wardley became WBO interim champion by claiming a huge upset win over Joseph Parker in October, and was then elevated to full champion status when Usyk gave up his undisputed status by vacating the title.
An opponent has not yet been named for Wardley's first defence of his title, but the 31-year-old is also expected to fight in April.
Fury then reiterated his "respect" for Joshua's situation, having already paid tribute to his rival following the fatal crash in Nigeria.
"I know the fight you guys all want but at this time I won't say his name out of respect as he is in mourning," Fury continued.
"But if he is not going to continue in boxing, I'd like Big Fab as a big test.
"This would be also a massive spectacle!"