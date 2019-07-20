Whyte vs Rivas: Predictions for heavyweight clash between Dave Allen and David Price

Allen (L) fights Price tonight

David Price early or Dave Allen late? Our experts make their prediction for this heavyweight fight on the undercard to Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas.

David Haye

If Allen walks onto one Price's uppercuts it could be goodnight but likewise if Allen can throw one of his overhand rights from the crouching position to catch the taller Price on the button I could see that finishing things.

It's an intriguing fight, Allen has not been knocked out cleanly, he's been stopped before. It depends how damaged Price is at this point in his career, he's been cleaned out every time he's lost, we know he gets hurt.

If there's a new-and-improved David Allen then he has a shot but if it's the same old Allen, I believe Price has the superior punch power and will win.

Carl Froch

I think Allen will back Price up and tire him out, eventually getting to him and finding the stoppage. Mid to late rounds, Allen gets to him.

There's a chance Price wipes him out, he does have that power punch, but I'm going for Allen.

Johnny Nelson

It starts with Price totally outboxing Allen before the 'White Rhino' starts putting pressure on. Price jabs him, tries to get the hooks and big shots in. As the rounds draw on, when he realises he isn't getting to Allen, you will see him mentally combust.

I give the nod to Allen and think he will stop him in round eight. It will take a bit of time for Price to panic and unravel, and he will if he cant get his man out. Price will try his hardest to blast him out and will give his all, but Allen will stick it out and then get on top.

Tony Bellew

Price wins.The result he has to get is to get him out in two rounds, that's the most likely outcome here.

David Allen is never going to hit as hard as Price will hit him, that'll be the difference.

Paulie Malignaggi

I would favour Price, he's a tall, big guy and he knows how to use his height. He has a big right hand. At this point in their careers, Allen has more of a willingness to win, he will go places that Price isn't willing to go.

The question is whether Allen can take Price to those places. I see Price landing a big shot and stopping him, it's a 60-40 fight, Allen can surprise him. Price has the pedigree, an Olympian, I'm pushed to go with him.

Matthew Macklin

Price is most dangerous early on, while Allen warms into it and gets his distance. Price is not hard to work out, he's very tall and upright, he does the correct things. He's easy to read and predict really.

The sheer size of Price, you have to be switched on with him early doors, but once Allen settles, he will get on top of him and get a mid-to-late stoppage.

Spencer Oliver

I'm not going to sit on the fence, there's not one to sit on, it's a fight of two halves.

Price always has the power to take an opponent out but at this stage of their careers, Allen, with his momentum, and he may have to come through some rocky moments, I see him winning the fight inside the distance.

Price has to stamp out his authority early and roll the dice, he cannot be cautious. Allen is up for it and on a massive buzz, he's dangerous. Allen grinds him down for a mid-to-late stoppage.

David Coldwell

This is a fight. Either way, whatever happens, it'll be exciting. Price will always have that vulnerability but he has world-class power, he had Alexander Povetkin seconds away from defeat.

Price is enjoying the occasion and the shootouts more now, there's less pressure. If Price at his best and uses his tools, he wins.

Price can whack and Allen gets hit, there's only so many times you can be the toughest man out there and absorbing these big heavyweight punches, if Pricey cracks him, he will know about it, it depends what happens to Allen? If it slows him, Price should win with his range and jab. If Allen takes it, he can walk through him and sustain his fast attacks, It's his fight.

