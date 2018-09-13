Joshua vs Povetkin: David Price to take on Sergey Kuzmin at Wembley Stadium

David Price is back in action at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office

David Price will take on Russian Sergey Kuzmin on the Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin undercard at Wembley Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The popular Liverpudlian will be back in the ring on Saturday, September 22, his first outing since losing to Povetkin at the Principality Stadium in March.

Price faces the unbeaten and hard-hitting Kuzmin, who is best known for stopping Rio Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce in the European Amateur Championships in 2013.

A bronze medal winner at Beijing in 2008, Price joins the list of Olympic medalists at Wembley, with Joshua and fellow London 2012 golden boy Luke Campbell on the bill.

"It's just great. I got a huge buzz last time being part of such a big occasion," said Price. "There's nothing like the feeling of a big fight night and I'm excited to be part of another one.

I'm confident it's me who'll come out on top. All I care about is getting in there and taking him out. David Price

"It's all been late notice, but I was training to fight in Belfast anyway. It means I'll have to squeeze in my sparring as the fight is only 10 days away, but I'll come out all guns blazing on the night.

"Opportunity knocks again and I'm hoping to get some good support on the night. I was a massive underdog in the Povetkin fight. Kuzmin isn't as well known, but he's serious and they plan to have me as just a name on his record.

Sergey Kuzmin holds a 12-fight unbeaten record

"I'm a banana-skin for any undefeated prospect coming through. Going into this one I'm drawing on all the positivity of my experience last time and the fans' reaction.

"People know when they come to watch me fight that it's going to be exciting one way or another. This time, however, I'm confident it's me who'll come out on top. All I care about is getting in there and taking him out."

Campbell takes on Yvan Mendy in a crucial rematch in his first fight under new trainer Shane McGuigan, trying to avenge his surprise points defeat to the Frenchman in 2015.

Lawrence Okolie, who was part of Team GB in Rio 2016, will look to add the British cruiserweight title to his growing resume as he takes on Matt Askin.

Joshua against Povetkin is the main event on another wonderful Wembley night

